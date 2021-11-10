Dr. Jairo · Staying longer in the sitting position is linked to signs of depression

As people adhered to social isolation guidelines with the onset of the pandemic, the daily commute turned into wandering between the bedroom and the living room. As a result, many people have become more sedentary.

In this context, a team from Iowa State University (United States) dedicated itself to analyzing how physical activity and sedentary behavior are related to mental health, as well as whether changes in these aspects influence the way people think, feel and perceive the world.

The researchers point out that the act of sitting is a treacherous behavior, because it’s something we do all the time without even thinking about it.

32% less movement

For the study, responses were collected from more than 3,000 people across all US states. Participants reported how much time they spent doing activities, how to sit, look at screens and exercise, and what these behaviors were like before the pandemic.

With the help of standard clinical scales, changes in mental well-being were also analyzed. such as the presence of feelings of depression, anxiety, feelings of stress and loneliness.

The data revealed that participants who practiced from two and a half to five hours of moderate to intense physical activity weekly before the pandemic had an average 32% drop in working life after Covid-19-related restrictions.

These same participants reported experiencing more symptoms of depression, anxiety and loneliness. All were followed every week between April and June 2020.

One of the surprising findings was that, on average, people saw their mental health improve after an eight-week period. According to the researchers, this was because the individuals adapted to life in the pandemic.

However, in those who continued to sit for long periods of time, depressive symptoms generally not recovered in the same way.

Attention to new habits

The researchers emphasized that finding the “association” between sitting and mental health it is not the same as saying that spending more time sitting will cause depression. The data just show that it’s possible that people who were more depressed sat more or those who were more seated were also more depressed.

For the authors, be aware of some of the subtle changes during the period of social isolation. and how they can be beneficial or harmful to health is important as we look at a post-pandemic life.

Starting and stopping a habit is very difficult. , even when someone wants to change certain behavior. But, according to the team, the main objective is to make people recognize that the least amount of movement can already improve their mood and mental health.

In addition, the recommendation is to avoid sitting for long periods of time. The ideal is take short breaks during the day and a daily walk, either around the house or around the block.

