Driver fired after blonde leaves an Amazon van is found and surprises with statements

The video, shot in June in the US and published on the web only in October, catches a woman sneaking out of a company van.

Amazon driver Tywan George, who was fired last month after a video caught a woman sneaking out of the back door of his work van, decided to comment on the images that went viral on the Internet.

The video, shot in June, in Florida, United States, and published on the internet only in October, still shows the blonde – unidentified, barefoot, with her phone in her cleavage, emerging from the back of the Amazon van, as the delivery person , dressed in his blue vest, opens the door for her.

In an interview full of sexual insinuation, to the portal Daily Mail, the former employee of the online sales company said he did “what any other American man would do in his situation.”

When asked what he was doing behind closed doors, Tywan replied with a smile, “my job,” and added that his duties included delivering packages. “That’s exactly what I was doing,” he commented.

In a video for TMZ, released on Sunday (7), the driver said that the public had the wrong idea about the scene. He further claimed that he knew, as the video gained popularity on the web, that his time within the company was running out, due to Amazon’s “strict” policies.

“Everyone misinterpreted the video. Rent is high in the city. It is very hot. Basically, it was to pay the bills, if you know what I’m saying,” he told TMZ.

remember the case

The author of the 11-second viral video was Dylan Hook, who gave an interview to The Independent. From the window of the hotel room where he was staying, he noticed a woman getting into the vehicle across the street. He started filming when he saw the door open a few minutes later.

The driver, who appears only briefly, was fired for allowing unauthorized passengers to enter his delivery vehicles.

“Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy, and the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers,” a representative told the TMZ portal.

The video attracted nearly 26,000 comments with reactions like: “So this is why my packages are always late?”

