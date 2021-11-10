Dry lake on the north coast of RN and Idema investigates causes; see before and after | large northern river

Lagoa do Vital, one of the tourist spots on the northern coast of RN, located in the municipality of Maxaranguape, has dried up. According to workers and residents of the region, in about three weeks, the pond completely lowered its level. and today there is practically nothing left, causing the natural attraction to disappear from the map all of a sudden.

Some puddles of water and fish dying in the mud are the elements that are left of the “old” landscape, which is located at Praia de Caraúbas Beach. The Environmental Defense Institute (Idema-RN) announced that it will investigate the causes of the problem (see more below).

The lagoon is located on private property, but has public access. She recently had the bleeder open, which helped lower the water level more quickly, said workers on the stretch.

Photographer Mara Andreza Barros, who owns one of the nine stalls that sell snacks and drinks in the lagoon, believes that several problems contributed to the drought.

“Three weekends ago we noticed her level dropping a lot. And with that we were very worried. Just waiting for a rain to fill her. And there are other reasons too, as they tried to dry her three times. If not had been trying to dry, I believe there would still be plenty of water,” he said.

Previously used only by natives, Lagoa do Vital began to be touristically explored in the last seven years, being a destination for tours included in the buggy route and in quad bike rides.

On site, families gathered, as well as stand-up paddlers, kayaks and paddleboats, the children’s fun. In high season, the lagoon tends to have tourists every day of the week.

With the lake dry, the nine tents are now empty. With no source of income, traders moved to the Peracabu River, also in Maxaranguape, but the frequency of bathers is much lower.

“Unfortunately, the lake dried up and we were left without recourse. And we are now in another place. But as you can see, it is heartbreaking. There were many people, tourists,” lamented merchant Thaíse Francsica de Assis.

“It’s not the same here, but it’s also a very beautiful river, meeting the sea, with crystal clear waters too,” added Mara.

what the authorities say

Idema informed that it has started an investigation and will have the help of the Institute of Water Management of the State of Rio Grande do Norte (Igarn) to determine the flow of water from Lagoa do Vital and the fish mortality at the site. This Wednesday (10), teams from the agencies will go to the stretch.

“The board has already asked the inspection team to carry out an inspection in the area to try to identify possible problems that caused the death of these fish, as well as we have already contacted Igarn to accompany Idema in this inspection process and, if possible, do it water collection and analysis to identify if there is any pollutant in the water, an element that may have contributed to the death of these fish,” stated the technical director of Idema, Werner Farkatt.

The institute also explained that the state, like Brazil, has been going through a period of little rain, which contributes to the problem.

“We know that RN and Brazil as a whole are going through a period of low rainfall, which can somehow contribute to a decrease in the level of aquifers, also making an inappropriate environment for these animals,” said the director.

The city hall of Maxaranguape said that it became aware of the complaints received by Idema and that it accompanies the agency on visits to the lake and is also available to assist in whatever is necessary. Despite this, he informed that, as this is private property, the city hall does not have the autonomy to carry out this inspection, which would be the responsibility of the state through Idema.

