Duílio says Corinthians is looking for a 9, talks about Dentinho and reveals which popular reinforcement is in the crosshairs: ‘Our wish’

Corinthians president ruled out the signing of Dentinho, showed confidence in Paulinho and stated that the club will seek a center forward at the base

President of Corinthians Duílio Monteiro Alves, participated this Tuesday in the draw of next season’s Campeonato Paulista groups and commented on the situation of Paulinho, who has great chances of being the first reinforcement for 2022.

The 33-year-old midfielder is free on the market and has been using the club’s premises to keep fit.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

”I’ve never hidden from anyone that Paulinho is a desire of ours, of Corinthians. We really want to have him again. We still don’t have anything clear, but the possibility exists. Unfortunately, we can’t nail anything to football. In the last year we talked a lot and it didn’t work out. But I have hope, without passing it on to the fans, that Paulinho will be with us next year. It is a desire, a desire and a job that we have been doing”, said the agent.

Like Paulinho, Dentinho is also without a club after nearly ten years in the Shakhtar Donetsk. The 32-year-old striker should come to Brazil to rest with his family and analyze proposals. Duílio, however, ruled out any kind of interest from the Corinthians board in the player.

”It is not Corinthians’ intention. Dentinho is a great friend, he’s a player who was born and raised in Parque São Jorge, won titles, he’s the idol of our fans, but right now it’s not what we’re looking for, it’s not the position we think we have. lack. So that’s why Corinthians didn’t open negotiations and doesn’t even intend to open them. We never know the future, but today it is not Corinthians’ desire,” said the director.

Finally, Duílio said that Corinthians needs an area center forward, but that he will give priority to the youth at the base before going to the market to try to hire any other athlete.

”We already made it clear, a center forward with area feature, that it has a pivot so that we have an alternative since today we only have Jô. But we also have some players in our base that we’ve been looking at as well, like Cauê and Giovane, who recently arrived, and Felipe. We are very clear and decided that first we will give priority to what we have at home, at the base, and then we will search abroad”, he concluded.