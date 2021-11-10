Duilio talks about Corinthians’ ball market for 2022

Even without the end of the 2021 season, Corinthians is already working with an eye on 2022. In the draw for the groups of Paulistão next year, Duilio spoke about the Timão ball market.

For 2021, there was an expectation that Timão would not hire any reinforcements. Despite this, the Parque São Jorge team had the arrivals of Giuliano, Willian, Róger Guedes, Renato Augusto, João Pedro and Carlos Miguel. Thus, the fans are already keeping an eye on the next names that could come to the club. Despite this, Duilio made some considerations and asked for calm.

“We have been working on it. 2021 was a year, within our planning, of reformulation. With savings in all areas so that we could strengthen the team at the right time. It worked, it happened, we are lucky, unfortunately because of the pandemic, of the Chinese championship and we brought some reinforcements that we didn’t expect. We didn’t use them all, Willian played little, Renato and Roger came from a long time of inactivity. We know that the team can grow a lot and we hope to follow the same line. Reduction in football payroll, some contracts ending, others with the possibility of being negotiated. This is the idea. Fans don’t expect too many reinforcements, it’s not our planning, just some punctual ones. We understand that this year’s team will be much more ready next year to have a good season“, exposed.

At the moment, the most mentioned duo in the Corinthians ball market is Paulinho and Dentinho. The first has been on Corinthians’ radar for some time and was treated by Duilio as a “club interest”, while the second was free on the market last Monday, but was discarded by the president.

“I’ve made Paulinho clear many times that it’s our wish to have him here, but it depends on many factors and this is not the time to talk about it, as I said, we are focused on the next games at the Brazilian Nationals. We really want to have him again. We still don’t have anything certain, but that possibility exists. We can’t nail anything to football, we’ve talked a lot in the last year and it didn’t work out. It is a desire, desire and work that we have been doing. If there is a possibility, it is our will, it has to add. If possible, Paulinho is a chance,” said the president.

“Tooth is absolutely nothing. He’s a guy who’s a friend, we worked together on my first trip here at Corinthians, he came from the base. He’s an idol, but it’s not a position that we understand is lacking today, it’s not our will, despite being a great player. We don’t have any kind of negotiation with him. Everything can change tomorrow, but no. Dentinho is a great friend, he grew up in Parque São Jorge, he is the idol of our fans, but not at the moment. It is not the position that we are looking for, that we understand that there is a need, we did not open negotiations and today it is not a desire of Corinthians”, he added shortly after about the second name.

In addition to the pair, Duilio also spoke about Rafael Navarro, a midfielder who works for Botafogo and was speculated at Corinthians in recent days. Without hesitation, the president denied any interest in the athlete.

“No, we never speak of that name internally. It could even be a name, a need or a request from the coach, but that doesn’t exist today. I’m not aware of the negotiation with Real Valladolid either,” he said.

With an eye on the specific position of centre-forward, Duilio admitted it was a lack of the team, but said how he intends to “take care of this problem”. According to him, the name will be searched within the club first, and then look at the market.

“It is a lack, one with an area characteristic. Today we only have Jô, but we also have players at the base, like Cauê and Giovane, who recently arrived, Felipe. We are very clear that it will give us an opportunity for what we have to match, the base players, and then go outside. It happened to Roni, Piton, Du, João, Raul, GP, players who were in our base and got the job done. Priority is to make room for our boys“, admitted the president.

If it goes in, it goes out too

Corinthians also sees the sale of players as an important means to profit. Despite this, Duilio said he wants to value his athletes and not just sell “to meet budget”. Thus, he told how extra income was important for the club not to need and “dispose” of some athletes.

“There is a need for sales, Brazilian football requires this, but we have been working on very large cost reductions and new revenues. We brought new partners, sponsorships, innovations like FanToken, we have explored that a lot. We are looking for additional revenues that were not in the budget so that we don’t despair, don’t sell cheap and value our players. We had proposals in the middle of the year in which we could have beaten the budget, but we wouldn’t be doing a good deal, as we understand the market value of the athletes. We will only sell if it is a good value for the club, and not just to meet the budget,” listed Duilio.

The club has some athletes under contract, but they are on loan to other teams. On these cases, the president prioritized the assembly of the squad that will defend Corinthians, but also detailed the situation of Éderson, who is in Fortaleza.

“There is an interest in continuing with Fortaleza, but we haven’t talked about values ​​yet. Consultations always arrive, but no official proposal. Window is not yet open to the outside and it is not the strong window of international football. We are not going after this, we have to build our team, make it income, our boys will show up and then they will be valued“, said.

