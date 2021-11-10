Elder Scrolls 6 is still years away • Eurogamer.pt

It was in November 2011 that Skyrim hit stores and after 10 years, The Elder Scrolls 6 has not been released, a game that is still a few years away.

In an interview with IGN, Todd Howard, head of the series at Microsoft’s Bethesda Game Studios, admits that the situation isn’t ideal, but also comments that Skyrim’s long-standing popularity helped offset this and even allowed him to try different things.

“Would you plan on having the kind of distance we’re having between Skyrim and the sequel? I can’t say that’s a good thing. ? Absolutely.”

“But there are other things we want to do, right? Fallout 4 was obviously a huge success, we spent a lot of time on it. We wanted to approach online with Fallout 76. with a new universe.”

Howard says they started Starfield in 2015 and if it wasn’t the main focus, they probably wouldn’t have another opportunity to develop it, sort of now or never. With the help of TES Online and the popularity of Skyrim, they felt the courage to take a risk.

The Elder Scrolls 6, announced in June 2018, took a back seat like this, and Howard knows it’s taking a lot longer than it should, especially since it’s still a few years away.