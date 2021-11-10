Electronic cigarette causes more chances of stroke before 50 than regular cigarette

A preliminary survey found that e-cigarette smokers are 15% more likely to have a stroke before age 50 than those who smoke conventional cigarettes. Despite this, stroke is overall more common in traditional smokers, 6.7% compared to 1% among steam users.

The study published in the American Heart Association was conducted by the Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai, United States, and analyzed data from more than 80,000 adults, of whom more than 30,000 used electronic cigarettes (also known as vape) alone or in combination with tobacco.

publicity

The conclusion is that adults using vape were younger when they had their first stroke, 48 years on average. Traditional smokers had an average of 59 years in their first stroke. Those who smoked both had an average of 50 years.

fongbeerredhot – Shutterstock

Electronic cigarette is also dangerous

Karen L. Furie, MD, from the Department of Neurology at Brown University in the United Kingdom, who participated in the study, explains that people need to be aware of the dangers of e-cigarettes. According to the expert, in addition to nicotine “there are many other chemicals included that can directly affect the lining of blood vessels,” she said.

Read too!

“It can damage blood vessels that result in atherosclerosis, but it can also cause injuries that weaken the strength of blood vessels, predispose to clot formation, and can damage blood vessels over time, so individuals are at risk for both ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke”, he added.

The next phases of the study will now try to understand why this happens. “These findings have clear implications for physicians, health policymakers and tobacco regulatory authorities advocating new regulations on access, sales and marketing of e-cigarettes,” said Neel Patel, co-author of the study.

Despite being popular among young people, electronic cigarettes have been banned in Brazil by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) since 2019.

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!