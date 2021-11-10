Elon Musk’s Fortune Tumbles $50 Billion in Two Days, But Remains World’s Biggest | Technology

Elon Musk’s Fortune lost $50 billion in just two days , but it remains the largest in the world. The billionaire has this Wednesday (10) US$ 288 billion, according to the ranking of the richest of “Bloomberg”.

At the beginning of the week, Musk was worth an estimated $338 billion, but after talking on Twitter that it could sell 10% of its shares in Tesla, the company’s shares “tumbled” 4.8% on Monday to 11.99 %, on Tuesday.

He wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he would sell part of his stake in the company, of which he is founder and CEO, if users of the social network approved the proposal.

In addition to the controversy on Twitter, a deal involving Kimbal Musk, brother Elon, also had a negative effect. Documents show that Kimbal, who serves on Tesla’s board, sold $109 million worth of shares in the carmaker the day before the company’s CEO Twitter comments.

See top 5 of Bloomberg’s Billionaires Ranking:

Elon Musk: $288 billion Jeff Bezos: $206 billion Bernard Arnault: $173 billion Bill Gates: $138 billion Larry Page: $132 billion

Voting for the sale of shares

The poll published by Musk on Twitter received more than 3.5 million votes and 57.9% of people voted “Yes” to the proposed sale of the shares.

Musk had previously said that he would have to exercise a large number of stock options over the next three months, which would generate a large tax collection. The sale of part of the shares could free up resources for paying taxes.

“I only own shares, so the only way to pay taxes in person is to sell shares,” Musk wrote along with his research. “I am prepared to accept either option.”

Musk owned approximately 170.5 million shares of Tesla as of June 30. Including the options, Musk owns 23% of the automaker’s shares.

Musk Eye Regulators

Musk’s tweet once again raises questions about whether he is complying with a 2018 agreement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under which relevant tweets about the company must have legal approval before being posted.

The SEC, which declined to comment on the matter, concluded that Musk violated the deal in 2019, prompting the agency to tighten the deal.

The billionaire, known for his Twitter jokes and lively interactions with followers, was fined $20 million by the SEC for posting on the social network in 2018 that he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 a share and that he already had secured funding for this. The SEC also asked him to step down as president of the company.

