Embraer wants its biggest commercial airplane flying on hydrogen by 2050

Sustainability has definitely entered Embraer’s agenda, which has announced a new portfolio of products powered by renewable energies, including its largest commercial aircraft.

Image: Embraer





The manufacturer’s biggest announcement on Monday (8) was the launch of the new “Energia” concept-family of aircraft, which are completely new projects and will be designed with renewable energy propulsion, such as hydrogen and electric batteries. On the other hand, the company also announced some new features for its existing lines. In a bold step for the future, the Brazilian manufacturer wants its main and biggest civil aviation product to be flying with hydrogen.

The E-Jets family, both first and second generation, is the most consecrated of the national manufacturer, being the flagship of the company for many years, besides being the main responsible for the worldwide projection of the company.

As part of the “next step”, the second generation E-Jets aircraft (E175-E2, E190-E2 and E195-E2) are being studied to be operated with hydrogen as fuel, in what could be the harbinger of a future generation of regional jets in the still distant future. Such information is contained in the new projection released yesterday by the manufacturer.

This would even be the last stage of Embraer’s current sustainability project, which starts with the new TPNG-90 turboprop with sustainable kerosene in mid 2025, going through the E2 with the same fuel before 2030, followed by the new Energy aircraft , the TPNG-90 with hydrogen in 2045 and then, in 2050, to have the E2 with hydrogen-based propulsion, requiring new engines.

Currently, there are many studies in this area and the biggest challenge is the hydrogen storage, which would be done in cells and not in a traditional “tank”, as is done today with kerosene. The next chapters promise great news coming from the Brazilian manufacturer.

