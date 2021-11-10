Amidst the resignations at Inep, they were presented on Monday at the National Council of Education (CNE) the recommendations for the new National High School Exam (Enem), which must be applied in 2024. state had access to the document indicating that the test must have two stages, one of general knowledge and the other, divided into four professional areas.

The change in Enem is a requirement of the law because from 2022 schools must offer the new secondary education, which gives students flexibility to choose part of the curriculum, according to their preferences and work aspirations. The new test will, therefore, have to evaluate this new formation as well.

The proposal of the opinion, whose rapporteur is the president of the CNE, Maria Helena Guimarães de Castro, is that the second stage of the Enem is divided into Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), classifying students for courses in Engineering, Chemistry, Computing , between others; Applied Social Sciences, for courses in Economics, Administration, Law; Humanities, Languages ​​and Arts, for courses in Philosophy, History, Pedagogy, among others; and Biological Sciences and Health, for courses in Medicine, Nursing, Environment, among others.







Enem must have general and specific proof from 2024 Photo: Ronaldo Silva / Futura Press

The document goes into public consultation this Tuesday and will be voted on by the council in December. A specific test was not proposed for those who choose to do technical education with high school.

If approved, Inep must start preparing the exam based on these guidelines. With Monday’s stampede, Maria Helena’s concern is “how and when” this would be done. “The MEC needs to prepare, hire consultants, invest in money and technicians to have a new item bank (test questions)“, he said. The opinion also says that the test can have essay questions and not just multiple choice.

Maria Helena heard from secretariats, entities, universities and analyzed a study of international experiences carried out by the consulting firm Vozes da Educação with the support of Itaú Educação e Trabalho. Many of the countries analyzed have a general exam and a student choice. Most have discursive questions and some are oral, as in France and the UK. China and Germany decentralize the organization of the exam, even though it is national.

Enem was created in 1998 when Maria Helena was president of Inep, during the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government, as a test of 63 interdisciplinary questions of general knowledge. In 2009, then-minister Fernando Haddad decided to make it a major entrance exam and changed the format of the test, using the Iten Response Theory (TRI) methodology. That same year, the proof was stolen from the printer where it was printed and had to be canceled after the state revealed what happened. Since then, Enem has kept the same format.

The intention now is also to use as an example the Pisa test, carried out by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), with 15-year-old students all over the world. Like Pisa, the recommendation is that Enem also assess socio-emotional issues.