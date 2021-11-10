Engines of the plane that crashed with Marília Mendonça leave Caratinga towards Goiânia | Valleys of Minas Gerais

Video shows a couple witnessing the plane crash with Marília Mendonça; ‘It leaves a trauma,’ says Caratinga resident

Initially, the information was that the engines would be taken to Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, where they would undergo an inspection at the manufacturing company. Afterwards, the Civil Police announced that the engines would no longer go to Sorocaba, but to Goiânia.

O g1 requested a position from Cenipa on the matter. The agency stated that it had not disclosed the city of Sorocaba at any time.

Cenipa also informed that the parts are sent to the Aeronautical Services Center, in Goiânia, which has the necessary structure and availability for technicians from the Third Regional Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Service (SERIPA III) to carry out the analysis of the equipment.

“The objective is to prevent new accidents with similar characteristics from occurring. The conclusion of the investigations will take the shortest time possible, always depending on the complexity of each occurrence and, also, on the need to discover the contributing factors”, informed the statement from Cenipa.

The plane’s fuselage arrived in Rio de Janeiro, on the night of Tuesday (9), where teams from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) will continue the investigation.

The work to remove the plane from the crash site began on Saturday (6) and ended on Monday (8), after the initial investigations carried out by the Civil Police and Cenipa. Both engines were found in hard to reach places.

According to the regional delegate of the Civil Police of Caratinga, Ivan Lopes Sales, a cable was found wrapped around one of the plane’s propellers. But, according to him, it is not possible to say that the cable is the one that broke in the energy transmission tower of Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig).

“It’s a fact that there’s a cable wrapped around the propeller. Now, we will only be able to say that this cable is the cable that was broken when the expert has the expert report”, he explained.

The Civil Police informed that there is still no deadline to close the investigations of possible criminal responsibility.

The winch company rescued the engine that was in an area of ​​dense forest around 14:00 on Monday. It would have detached itself from the aircraft shortly after the collision with the wires of Cemig’s energy transmission tower.

Initially, the team from the 5th Regional Aviation Base of the State (BRAVE), of the Military Police, would provide helicopter support to hoist the engine and leave it in an easier place for removal, but it was found that the dense forest would not allow the work by air.

The second engine was underwater. “When the plane fell into the waterfall, one of the engines rolled down the waterfall. But it rained on the spot and the level of the waterfall filled, making the work difficult,” explained the owner of the winch company.

Aircraft removal steps

In the first moment of the removal operation, carried out on Sunday (7), a crane helped to lift the plane from a point beside the waterfall, where it had fallen, to a higher area of ​​land. In the second stage, the wings were cut off and some parts started to be removed.

After removal, the plane’s fuselage was taken to a yard in Caratinga, from where it was sent to Rio de Janeiro, where the expertise of the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents should continue.

Both The plane’s engines were removed on Monday afternoon by teams Cenipa and a private towing company rescued. According to the owner of the company, Amadeu Alexandre, the two engines fell in complex places for removal.

Check out the steps to remove the plane:

Saturday (6): aircraft was withdrawn from the current;

Sunday (7): plane was pulled to the highest part of the terrain by a crane. For ease of transport, the wings have been clipped;

Monday(8): professionals from the private Auto Socorro, hired by the company that owns the plane, rescued the two engines.

This Tuesday (9), the plane’s wreckage was taken by truck to Rio de Janeiro.

At dawn on Wednesday (10), the plane’s engines were taken by truck to the Aeronautical Services Center, in Goiânia.

Marília Mendonça was traveling to Caratinga, where she would perform on Friday night (5). Before boarding, she posted on social media reporting that she was on her way to town.

The small twin-engine plane carrying the singer and four other people fell into a waterfall on Friday afternoon (5). All five occupants died in the accident, which is being investigated by Cenipa.

The body of Marília and her uncle and advisor were sent to Goiânia on Saturday morning. The wake of the two was open to the public, around 100,000 people attended the artist’s farewell. The singer’s funeral was restricted to the family.

