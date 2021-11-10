England to impose mandatory vaccinations on health professionals

The British government announced this Tuesday (9) the mandatory vaccination against covid-19 for frontline public health professionals in England, from April 1st, under penalty of losing their job.

After consultation on this issue, “I have come to the conclusion that everyone who works (with patients) for the NHS,” the public health service, “has to be vaccinated,” Health Minister Sajid Javid told the Parliament.

This step was taken at a time when publicly funded health services face a huge waiting list in all specialties due to a drastic reduction in visits during the covid-19 pandemic.

Those who do not work in direct contact with patients or who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons are exempt from this obligation.

Referring to recent figures, Javid noted that “about 90% of NHS staff have already received two doses” of the vaccine, although in some hospitals “that number drops to almost 80%”.

All employees of nursing homes in England were asked to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus next Thursday.

The NHS, one of the largest healthcare services in the world, has around 1.2 million employees, of whom more than 627,000 practice frontline healthcare.

In the UK, each of its four countries (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) decides its own health policy.

Some other countries have imposed the obligation to vaccinate their health professionals, such as Italy, France and Greece.