Environment: Photo of sea level rise with global warming wins Environmental Photographer of the Year award

2 hours ago

Spanish photographer Antonio Aragón Renuncio won the 2021 Environmental Photographer of the Year award for his photo of a child sleeping inside a house destroyed by coastal erosion on Afiadenyigba Beach in Ghana.

Credit, Antonio Aragon resign

The image, named The Children of High Tide, draws attention to rising sea levels in West African countries, including Ghana.

Renuncio received 10 thousand euros (equivalent to R$ 63.3 thousand) for the prize.

The Environmental Photographer of the Year contest, now in its 14th year, showcases some of the world’s most inspiring environmental photographs.

The award celebrates humanity’s ability to survive and innovate, and supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The winners of this year’s competition were revealed at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

See below for other winning photos from the competition, with descriptions given by the photographers themselves.

Young Environmental Photographer of the Year Category: Inferno, by Amaan Ali, registered in Yamuna Ghat, New Delhi

Credit, Amaan Ali

“A boy fighting forest fires near his home in Yamuna Ghat, New Delhi, India.”

Resilience Award: Survive to Live, by Ashraful Islam, registered in Noakhali, Bangladesh

Credit, Ashraful Islam

“Flocks of sheep look for grass in the cracked ground. Extreme droughts in Bangladesh have created difficulties for all living things.”

Winner in the Sustainable Cities category: Transition to Zero Emission – Fotobioreactor, by Simone Tramonte, registered in Reykjanesbær, Iceland

Credit, Simone Tramonte

“A photobioreactor at Algalif’s facility in Reykjanesbaer, Iceland, produces [o composto químico] sustainable astaxanthin using clean geothermal energy. Iceland left fossil fuels behind in exchange for electricity and heat from renewable sources.”

Winner of Climate Action: The Last Breath by Kevin Ochieng Onyango, registered in Nairobi, Kenya

Credit, Kevin Ochieng Onyango

“A boy breathes the air of a plant, with a sandstorm forming in the background, an artistic representation of the changes to come.”

Winner in the Water and Safety category: Green Barrier, by Sandipani Chattopadhyay, registered in the Damodar River, West Bengal, India

Credit, Sandipani Chattopadhyay

“Erratic monsoon and dry seasons cause algal blooms in the Damodar River in India. Algal blooms prevent light from penetrating the surface and prevent the uptake of oxygen by organisms living below this algal layer, affecting human health and the natural habitats of the region.”

Winner in the Environments of the Future category: Flood, by Michele Lapini, recorded in the Panaro river, Modena, Italy

Credit, Michele Lapini

“A house is submerged by the flooding of the Panaro River in the Po Valley because of heavy rains and melting snow.”

Here below are other images selected from the competition.

River Fishing by Ashraful Islam, registered in Sirajgong, Bangladesh

Credit, Ashraful Islam

“Seaweed accumulates and takes up the entire river. So many boatmen come here to fish in the water, which is full of green moss.”

Drying Incense, by Azim Khan Ronnie, registered in Hanoi, Vietnam

Credit, azim khan ronnie

“Vietnamese workers sit surrounded by thousands of incense sticks in Quang Phu Cau, a village in Hanoi, Vietnam, where these sticks have traditionally been produced for hundreds of years. Incense plays an important role in the spiritual life of the Vietnamese people.”

Hooked Cub, by Celia Kujala, registered in Coronado Islands, Baja California, Mexico

Credit, Celia Kujala

“I found this cub from California sea lion with a hook in its mouth. During the dive, it stayed close to me and seemed to be asking for help.”

The Garden of Nemo, by Giacomo d’Orlando, recorded in Noli, Italy

Credit, Giacomo d’Orlando

“Jardim do Nemo represents an alternative agricultural system especially aimed at areas where environmental conditions make it very difficult for plants to grow. This self-sustaining project aims to make underwater agriculture a viable ecological solution to neutralize the growing pressures of future climate change. “

Confined Environment in Plastic, by Subrata Dey, registered in Chittagong, Bangladesh

Credit, Subrata Dey

“I took this photo of a plastic recycling plant in Chittagong, Bangladesh. Plastic recycling helps protect the environment from plastic pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.”

Clean Energy, by Pedro de Oliveira Simões Esteves, registered in Serra de São Macário, Portugal

Credit, Pedro de Oliveira Simões Esteves

“Wind power turbines, moments before sunset over the mountains on a cloudy day.”

All images are subject to copyright.