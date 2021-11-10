Environment: Photo of sea level rise with global warming wins Environmental Photographer of the Year award

by

Spanish photographer Antonio Aragón Renuncio won the 2021 Environmental Photographer of the Year award for his photo of a child sleeping inside a house destroyed by coastal erosion on Afiadenyigba Beach in Ghana.

A child sleeps inside a derelict building on a beach in Ghana in 2019

Credit, Antonio Aragon resign

The image, named The Children of High Tide, draws attention to rising sea levels in West African countries, including Ghana.

Renuncio received 10 thousand euros (equivalent to R$ 63.3 thousand) for the prize.

The Environmental Photographer of the Year contest, now in its 14th year, showcases some of the world’s most inspiring environmental photographs.