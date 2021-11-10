Espirito Santo coffee is sold to giant in the agricultural sector for record value

A record. In the first international auction of the São Gabriel Agricultural Cooperative (Cooabriel), the global company Louis Dreyfus Company purchased a sack of special conilon coffee for R$4,000, which has never been done before, according to the cooperative.
To give you an idea, the most traditional Conilon coffee found on the market, type 7, currently has a bag quoted at R$ 755.
The coffee sold reached 90 points, a high level of quality. This was the highest average score ever obtained in the history of the center. The grain is produced by Edgar Bastianello, a rural producer from Nova Venécia, in the North of the State, who reached the first place in Cooabriel’s Conilon de Excellence competition. 15 bags were sold, which yielded a total of R$ 60 thousand.
At the event, 73 bags of special coffees from the top ten placed in the competition were sold, which generated around R$ 126,000 for the coffee center.
The São Gabriel Agricultural Cooperative (Cooabriel), was founded in 1963, in São Gabriel da Palha (ES) and has been operating for nearly 60 years in the coffee business. The Conilon Excellence competition reached its 18th edition in 2021 and had grain specialists on the jury.
If you’ve noticed any incorrect information in our content, click the button and let us know so we can correct it as soon as possible.