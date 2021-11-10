Eternals: Whose mysterious voice is in the post-credits scene of the Marvel movie? – Movie news

In addition to Harry Styles, director Chloé Zhao has confirmed the arrival of a new hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Anyone who has seen Eternos, the new film from the Marvel Cinematographic Universe, knows that the film brings several surprises to the public, moving the future of this much-loved world. In addition to featuring a new group of mighty heroes, the production features shocking post-credits scenes. One of them even brings a great mystery that was finally solved by the acclaimed director Chloé Zhao. After all, whose mysterious voice ends the plot?

What are the post-credits scenes of Eternals?





Even before its release, the first post-credits scene of eternals (in the original) has already caused a stir on social media. After all, it was revealed that singer Harry Styles would play an important role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He plays Eros, the brother of Thanos (Josh Brolin). In the film, the young man appears to help the group of protagonists, promising to know where the trio of Eternals who were kidnapped by the celestial Arishem are.

In the comics, Eros is the son of two Eternals (A’Lars and Sui-San), but he is often seen as the opposite of Thanos, with a more carefree and roguish style. Generally, he appears as a cosmic superhero, adopting the code name Starfox, coming to be part of both this team and the Avengers.

However, in this news, the focus is on the second post-credits scene, where we follow Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), Sersi’s boyfriend, who gets desperate after seeing her being kidnapped. Quite nervous, Whitman finds himself in front of a box. Inside, you can see a supernatural sword — fans can only assume it’s the Ebony Sword, the hero Black Knight’s main weapon, Dane’s alter ego in the comics. But just as he’s about to touch her, a mysterious voice declares, “Are you ready for this, Mr. Whitman?”

Whose is the mysterious voice in Eternals?





In an interview with the Fandom portal, director Chloé Zhao (who won the Oscar 2021 for Nomadland) revealed who was the owner of the mysterious voice of this second post-credits scene, which ends the film and left many people making crazy theories when leaving the cinema . In reality, this moment ends up introducing a very important new character from the Marvel Cinematographic Universe. It’s Blade, a role to be played by Mahershala Ali (Oscar winner for Moonlight and Green Book).

But why would Blade be following in Dane Whitman’s footsteps? After all, he’s a vampire hunter…usually. We can assume that the character can be related to other supernatural and mystical threats from the MCU. So far, the only reference made to Blade was in the Loki series, when Mobius (Owen Wilson) cites that they’ve dealt with vampires in the Authority of Time Variance (AVT). At the same time, there are people questioning a possible appearance of the character in Morbius, a film starring Jared Leto in Sony’s Marvel universe.

So far, Blade’s film is in the early stages of pre-production, still forming his team. Mahershala Ali is the only name confirmed in the cast, while the direction will be under the responsibility of Bassam Tariq (of the praised feature Mogul Mowgli, with Riz Ahmed, still unpublished in Brazil). Finally, the script is signed by Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Watchmen, PEN15), who became the first black screenwriter for a Marvel movie.

Blade it has no release forecast yet. At the same time, a continuation of Eternals may be in Chloé Zhao’s plans….