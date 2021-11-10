Exynos 2200? Samsung confirms launch of new chipset this month

According to the text integrated in the image below, “everything changes” on November 19 , and the post also mentions games, GPU and processing power. In other words, everything that is expected from the top-of-the-line chipset from the Korean brand.

Apparently, the wait is finally coming to an end. That’s because the official Exynos chips page on Instagram ended up revealing the possible release date of the long-awaited Exynos 2200.

As we know, even though it seems too early, the Exynos 2200 is being developed together with AMD and it can use the RDNA2 architecture, which is found in the latest generation Radeons.

In addition, we can also have a big performance jump and support for 144Hz refresh rates, for example.

Most likely the ARMv9 architecture will be present, as we can also have high power Cortex-A710, Cortex-X2 and for low power consumption Cortex-A510 cores.

The market also expects the Exynos 2200 is built in 4 nm using Samsung’s latest process, with the 5G connection being another highlight with an updated modem to also offer better Bluetooth and WiFi.

If made official on November 19, the Exynos 2200 should hit the market long before the Exynos 2100, which was unveiled in January 2021.

Hence, we should also consider that Samsung’s upcoming presentation can only be used to reveal some mid-range chipset.