Failure to agree could leave 28 million Brazilians without water

An eventual collapse in the Glasgow negotiations at the UN Climate Change Conference will pave the way for an “irreversible” transformation of the livelihoods of billions of people around the world, with a severe impact on water consumption and access.

This is one of the conclusions that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will publish in its next report, scheduled for February 2022.

In the new document, scientists make it clear that the world must prepare for profound changes in the next 30 years. According to the draft report, obtained by the UOL, the inability of governments to limit warming to 1.5° C and the lack of an adaptation plan will have devastating consequences.

One of the chapters highlighted by the IPCC refers specifically to the crisis in access to water. “Water insecurity caused by water scarcity and water quality degradation will increase with subsequent impacts on livelihoods, particularly for vulnerable populations,” he noted.

“With 3°C warming, an estimated 170 million people will be affected by extreme droughts. In more extreme scenarios, it is projected that cities will be negatively affected by droughts up to 20 times more frequent by 2100 than more droughts. of the historical record”, he alerts.

“Even a 2.7º C warming would put 21 to 112 million people under water stress in Mesoamerica, 28 million in Brazil and up to 31 million in the rest of South America”, the document points out. In southern Europe, more than a third of the population will be exposed to water stress.

An especially profound impact will occur in urban centers. According to the IPCC, between 2015 and 2020, urban populations around the world grew by more than 397 million people, with more than 90% in the poorest countries.

The result will be an even more vulnerable group, increasing inequality, poverty, informality and precariousness. This will make adaptation difficult and increase vulnerability to climate change.

“Climate change, as well as factors such as urbanization, are increasing urban water insecurity as climate risks such as extreme rainfall and drought are outstripping the design of urban water systems,” he said.

Impact on GDP growth

The IPCC still makes a correlation between the economic performance of countries and the environmental crisis. In the future report, scientists will point out that, in fact, this has been the reality for the last 50 years. The negative effects would be “substantially greater in low-income countries than in middle- to high-income countries and, in some cases, positive effects in high-latitude and high-income countries”.

“Warming temperatures, water scarcity, drought and extreme events have had impacts on almost all economic sectors, in all regions, with specific challenges and some opportunities for energy production, extraction of natural resources, tourism, trade and finance”, he notes.

Another consequence would be felt in the political stability of different regions, in the face of an increase in poverty, hunger and the drop in GDP:

“Climate risks can be a potential multiplier of the risk of political violence and armed conflict in situations of political and socioeconomic fragility”, he says.

“Climate risks can influence the nature, duration and characteristics of violent conflict, but there is no evidence that they are the direct vectors of conflict,” he says. “On the other hand, high environmental quality and access to natural areas support human well-being and peaceful societies”, he adds.