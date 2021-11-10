Famous people revolt with Wagner Moura after praising ‘abusive methods’ – Prisma

Wagner Moura’s praise of a casting maker’s methods considered ‘abusive’ caused revolt among famous artists.

It all started when Wagner Moura decided to praise the methods of cast coach Fátima Toledo, during an interview on TV Cultura. Fátima, who is known for using controversial methods to “extract the truth” from the actor, worked with Moura on Elite squad, but is accused by some artists of being “aggressive”https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/”evil” and “violent” in the preparation of actors.

A casting coach is a kind of teacher, a technique that accompanies the actor helping him get into character.

Among the methods of the coach in question, according to the actors, are “slaps in the face”, cursing and even throwing objects at students to get their involvement with the characters.

Actress Denise Weinberg went to social media to criticize Moura’s praise and question the cast coach’s stance. The actress’s outburst was shared by theater director Luiz Antonio Rocha and gained support from big names on TV such as Drica Moraes, Beth Goulart, Alexandra Richter and Armando Babaioff.

“Terrible,” wrote Drica Moraes.

Babaioff, on the other hand, recalled a traumatic experience: “I had only one experience, and what I can say is that it was extremely unpleasant, both her and her assistant at the time. I still think about what happened in that rehearsal room.”

Ernani Moraes said he wants to distance himself from Fátima, who, according to him, has an “abusive method” of leading the actors.

Denise Weinberg revealed that she suffered hemorrhage due to the preparer’s method.

“Wagner Moura, with all due respect, even though you live in Los Angeles, the worst city in the world for theater and craft actors (maybe it’s good for making money), I can’t let your opinion on the Live Wheel about Fátima Toledo (casting coach, huh?), an evil person who doesn’t understand anything about our craft, who caused me a very serious hemorrhage because of her barbaric training conditions, worthy of a fascist and torturer. I can’t understand your defense for this being who should and is already out of our way, thank God,” he vented.