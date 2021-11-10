Fan token sales sell out in two hours

São Paulo fan token sales sold out in just two hours. The product had gone on sale today after Tricolor signed with “socios.com” and became the fourth Brazilian club to operate in the market, along with Corinthians, Atlético-MG and Flamengo.

In all, 850,000 fan tokens were made available at $2 each (about R$ 11 at the current price). The product is a cryptoactive that can be purchased by fans with cryptocurrencies. In addition, the tokens give the possibility to participate in actions with “socios.com”.

The contract for the release of the São Paulo token includes a property on the front of the club’s game shirt. Fan tokens are cryptoactives that entitle you to participate in club votes and other privileges or exclusive actions.

Before starting the movement in Brazil, the company “socios.com” already worked with European giants, such as Barcelona, ​​PSG, Milan, Inter Milan, Arsenal, Manchester City, among others.

In a note released by the club, president Julio Casares celebrated the partnership.

“It is very gratifying to have socios.com as our partnership and without a doubt it is proof that São Paulo is recognized as a global brand. Additionally, the insertion of São Paulo in this rapidly expanding universe is an initiative that demonstrates the spirit of leadership that we want him to return to the club, and, step by step, we are getting there.”