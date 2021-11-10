Fans and Mineirão pack the victory of Cruzeiro, 5th worst homemaker of Series B – 11/10/2021

THE In order to avoid an even more tragic end of the year, already without access to the elite of Brasileirão, Cruzeiro took to the field yesterday (9) to dispel the specter of falling to Serie C at once. Mineirão since the beginning of the pandemic, now with an audience of over 30,000 people, Raposa played with the heavenly audience and won the Brusque by 2-0. It was only the squad’s fifth victory in 18 matches as home team in the championship.

The result yielded Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team not only eight points away from the Z4, but the team’s best position in this edition of the Segundona, at least momentarily: tenth place, with 46 points.

Supporting the team from the beginning until after the final whistle, when they cheered Rafael Sóbis for the last game of his career, the fans watched a Cruzeiro that imposed itself in Belo Horizonte: the team started better on the field, opened the score with Vitor Leque, he knew how to hold back the opponent’s advances and expanded at the beginning of the final stage, with a great goal from Giovanni.

The good performance this Tuesday does not reflect the Fox campaign at home in Serie B, while underlining the lack of energy made by Mineirão in its campaign. There were four defeats, nine draws and five wins, with 24 points out of a possible 54, or 44% of the success in their domains. The statistics make the team the fifth worst homemaker in the competition – until the game against Brusque, it was fourth.

Only Confiança, Vitória, Brasil de Pelotas and Londrina, also the last four in the general classification, have worse numbers when they send their games.

Giovanni and Luxemburg needling Mineirão organization

Vanderlei Luxemburgo leads Cruzeiro against Brusque for Serie B Image: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

Since the reunion with the fans at Mineirão, in the victory against Confiança, with the presence of just over 4,000 players, Cruzeiro had played all of its games at Arena do Jacaré or at Independência. In the first opportunity to play with a full house in its stadium, only 35,000 seats were released by the administration, which claimed it could not receive the maximum audience due to operational reasons.

Scorer of a wonderful goal, Cruzeiro’s second last night, midfielder Giovanni praised and thanked China Azul for their support. However, regarding the lack of capacity at the stadium, which had already been criticized by Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, president of Cruzeiro, Giovanni also showed discomfort with the organization.

“We were upset that Mineirão wasn’t full, because they didn’t release. Our rival plays at full load, and they released it. So there’s no excuse. We have the right too,” said the midfielder.

Luxemburg, on the other hand, was more rigorous when talking about the matter, and assured that the fans would fill the stadium if there was free capacity for that.

“The only reason why fans didn’t show up anymore is because of politics and companies that only think about making money. And there’s no equal treatment as it has to be done. Failing to add 30,000 more people because the company simply insisted that it couldn’t, and in the days It’s impressive how there are people who live in football just to take advantage of it. It’s impossible for these things to happen in football, companies have to have the competence to manage consecutive games,” said the coach.

With no more aspirations in Serie B, Cruzeiro will now only have one more home game in the season. It will be the club’s last game in this edition of the championship, for the 38th round, against Náutico, on the next 28th, at 4 pm (GMT).