Farm 13: See how the farm was formed

This Tuesday night, November 9, “A Fazenda 13” formed the ninth plot of the season on the screen of Record TV. Marina Ferrari made your statement in Dayane Mello and criticized the model’s attitude in the game. Then there was the house vote, which placed sthephane in the hot seat. It is worth mentioning that Mileide and Rico, the main targets of the house, were immune with the Power of the Yellow Flame.

Then the influencer pulled James Piquilo to the hot seat. In the dynamics of Remaining One, Gui Araújo occupied the fourth place in the dispute for the preference of the public. Finally, this one vetoed Tiago of the Farmer’s Test, which takes place on Wednesday, November 10th.

Rich Melquiades he had the lantern and could choose between the powers of the Red and Yellow Flames. He decided to stick with the Yellow Flame. Then gave the Aline Mineiro the Red Flame, which gave her the power to recommend someone to the spotlight and still earn R$10,000 for it, but she didn’t choose to use the power.

At first, Rico has already read the Power of the Yellow Flame. He gained an immunity to the formation of the swidden. Furthermore, it immunized Mileide Mihaile votes from Headquarters.

Marina justified her appointment saying that Dayane Mello is inconsistent in her attitudes in the game and remembered when the model criticized her beauty. The house, in turn, voted six times for sthephane and put her in contention for the public’s preference. In second place, Solange Gomes got four votes and Valentina got two nominations.

In the dynamics of Resta Um, a fight broke out between Rico and Aline and Dayane, within the group itself. Finally, after a long shack, it was time to Gui Araújo give your veto to the Farmer’s Test. So, took off James Piquilo of the dispute.

James voted for Sthefane

Dayane voted for Stefane

Solange voted for Sthefane

Gui Araújo voted for Valentina

Mc Gui voted for Solange

Mileid voted for Solange

Rico voted for Stefane

Bil Araújo voted for Valentina

Sthefane voted for Solange

Dynho Alves voted for Solange

Valentina voted for Stefane

Aline voted for Sthefane

With six votes, Sthefane took second place for the hot seat. She then pulled Tiago Piquilo to the hot seat. “The rest of the people are my friends, so there’s not much to talk about”, justified the Bahian woman.

“For my part, it’s all right. This game is all about strategies, obviously. When I went to the bay, I already imagined it, obviously”, highlighted the countryman

RED FLAME X ONE REMAINING

it was up to Aline Mineiro to decide whether or not there would be the Resta One dynamic. She was slow to take action and tried to consider which names she would nominate. Furthermore, he asked if he could really nominate anyone – including the members of the stall. “Only Rico and Marina are immune,” Adriane replied.

“I’ll let the game flow. I’m going to win R$5,000 and keep the game flowing!”, said the worker. “I spent the whole week wanting to refer someone to this game and you do that to me, Aline?”, he protested Rich Melquiades.

“You wanted to recommend Gui Araújo or Bil all week, and now you do it, Aline? For God’s sake!” he continued.

“Now the game continues, as usual”, confirmed the presenter.

Thus, the dynamics of Resta Um began

James saved Solange

Solange saved Aline

Aline saved Valentina

Valentina saved Mc Gui

Mc Gui saved Dynho Alves

Dynho Alves saved Mileide

Mileide saved Bil Araújo

Therefore, Gui Araújo ended up in the fourth chair of the week’s hot seat. “We here already do an advance reading of what could happen. Once again, I’ve already talked to Titi, Teté, I even talked to Day. Afterwards, people leave, see the reading I do and fill me with plaque! It’s all getting pretty clear here, Dri. The game is tapering off and the options that are left for each stool are few people”, analyzed the influencer.

After the reflection of Anitta’s ex, Rico once again resumed the fight with the ex-Panicat. “I’m really angry at Aline, because Aline once again soaped up in the game,” he protested.

