Farm 13: Tiago talks about relationships after penile surgery

in conversation with Aline Mineiro, Bil Araújo and Solange Gomes, James Piquilo talked about reactions to a penile surgery he had in June of this year. They were in the room at the headquarters of “The Farm 13” chatting when the subject of phalloplasty came up.

Aline, who had already expressed curiosity about the topic, asked if anything changed in the sexual relationship after the procedure. Then, calmly, the pawn reinforced that not totally, but confessed that he felt some differences, however small.

“It changes a little, it’s not a big deal,” he said. Then the ex-panicat asked whether to the man or partner in question. So, the countryman replied that it changes for both, after all, the procedure is aesthetic and, obviously, something that can cause some impact.

“For both. It is a facial harmonization, it is an intimate harmonization that is done. It’s not a thing where you go there, glue and do it, no, it’s a harmonization!”, he reflected.

SIDE EFFECTS

Aline continued on the subject and asked about the consequences of the surgery. She questioned how long the pawn needed to go without sex after the procedure. According to him, it should have been 30 days of ‘quarantine’, but the pawn only managed to stay 27.

“For a surgery, it’s nothing. I had the surgery, two days later I was driving 600km to leave with my brother, talking in the car and stuff, he went with me”, recalled the artist.

Furthermore, he spoke of the comfort he has after surgery, avoiding changing dressings and other procedures that could interfere with recovery. According to Piquilo, there are no relevant stitches or scars. All that changed was a swelling common to surgery.

“I didn’t change the dressing; not a drop of blood fell; I didn’t put a drop of medicine, ointment. I didn’t drink it, I ingested it”, he declared. “Did you urinate well, didn’t it burn anything?”, he asked Bil Araújo. “Yes. It was just the matter of swelling, which he adjusts later on, that he swells up a little at the time, due to the process, but it’s super cool. And I’m going back there again,” he said.

The worker’s return to the urologist surgeon takes place after five or six months of surgery. As he underwent the procedure in June, he should return for consultation in December – the month that the Record TV reality series ends.

