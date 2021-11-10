Farmers turn desert into forest in semi-arid

  • João Fellet and Felix Lima
  • BBC News Brasil sent to Poções (BA)

aerial view of agroforest
Agroforestry in Poções (BA) in an area that until three years ago had “compacted soil and produced nothing”

A greenish spot stands out in the undulating landscape around Poções, a small municipality in the semiarid region of Bahia.

There, the profusion of cacti, succulents and Caatinga trees contrasts with the degraded pasture and the surrounding bare soils.

The person responsible for the “oasis” is the 66-year-old retired engineer Nelson Araújo Filho.

“When I started here, the soil was compacted and didn’t produce anything,” he tells BBC News Brasil.