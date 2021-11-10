Father of producer killed in tragedy with Marília Mendonça breaks silence

Passionate about work, producer Henrique Bonfim Ribeiro, better known as Henrique Bahia, said: “work with what you love and you will never need to work again in life”. These were the last words he wrote on his social networks, in celebration of his and Marília Mendonça’s team’s return to the stage.

Henrique was one of four victims in the plane crash in Caratinga, Minas Gerais, last Friday (5/11). On the plane, in addition to the 26-year-old singer, were her uncle and advisor Abiceli Silveira Dias Filho, 43; pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior, 56; and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana, 37. All died.

Henrique-Bahia-general-producer-of-Marilia-Mendonca-dies-in-plane-accident Marília and producer Henrique Bahia, who also died in the accident Play/ Instagram @henrique_ba marilia-mendonca-in-show The artist died at age 26, victim of a plane crashreproduction mariliamendonca Marília Mendonça died in a plane crash in the Caratinga region of Minas Geraisreproduction Marília Mendonça In honor, a video made for fans on social media went viral againReproduction/Instagram Marília-Mendonça-producer-Henrique-Bahia (2) Marília Mendonça was filmed just before boarding the planeReproduction/Instagram Marília Mendonça during show Maiara and Marília MendonçaIgo Estrela/Metropolis Marília Mendonça during show Maraisa and Marília MendonçaIgo Estrela/Metropolis singer Marília Mendonça during concert Maiara and Marília MendonçaIgo Estrela/Metropolis singer Marília Mendonça during concert Show by the singer Marília MendonçaJacqueline Lisbon/Metropolis Special singer Marília Mendonça during concert Show by the singer Marília MendonçaJacqueline Lisbon/Metropolis Special singer Marília Mendonça during concert Filipe Cardoso/Metropolis Special singer Marília Mendonça during concert Filipe Cardoso/Metropolis Special Marília Mendonça Marília Mendonça recorded a video shortly after boarding and posted it on social networksreproduction Plane with Marilia Mendonça crashes in the interior of MG Plane with Marília Mendonça crashed in the interior of MGPlayback/Super Channel Plane with Marilia Mendonça crashes in the interior of MG Plane with Marília Mendonça crashed in the interior of MGPlayback/Super Channel 0

“It’s difficult. Saudade… we show a film from birth until now”, pointed out George Freitas, father of the producer. For him, the November 5 trip was special for everyone involved. “That flight was one of happiness, of returning to the work they most liked to do”, he added. The body of Henrique Ribeiro was veiled and buried last Saturday (6/11), in the Jardim da Saudade cemetery, in the Brotas neighborhood, in the Bahian capital.

Henrique had been working for six years as a producer for Marília. The professional history of the two began in 2015, after the death of Cristiano Araújo, when part of the sertanejo staff started working for Goiás.

“When Cristiano Araújo died, Henrique was anguished, shaken by what happened and, at the same time, there was a doubt whether he would stay in Goiânia or return to Salvador”, says Sérgio Sobreira, a friend of the producer since the years he was his teacher in graduation in event management at Universidade Salvador (Unifacs), at the UOL portal.

Marcelo Freitas, producer and witness of Henrique’s love for work, said that his greatest joy was work. “We met on professional occasions, but a friendship ended up being formed by the person he was. Happy, I tried to take everything lightly”, he guaranteed.