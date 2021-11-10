Father questions school for graduation on Libertadores final day – News

A resident of the Federal District revolted with his son’s school and even published a letter in which he repudiated the school’s actions, calling them “nonsense”. The indignation, however, was not motivated by pedagogical reasons or by some oversight in relation to the child, but rather by the marking of the son’s graduation on the same day as the Libertadores da America Cup final.

Flemish, the father published the letter on Twitter. The publication reached more than 10 thousand interactions, including likes, replies and shares. “Every human being on the planet knows – or should know – that on the 27th the Libertadores da America Cup final will take place,” the man wrote, referring to the game of the heart team against the current champion of the competition, Palmeiras.

Between criticism of the school — such as calling the obligation to choose between match and graduation cowardice — and philosophical reflections — such as asserting that football is “not just a subterfuge of emotions, but fundamentally education” — the father decided to make public the your discontent. See the full letter:

Counterattack

The school has positioned its team of writers to respond to him in another letter. In defense of setting the date, Colégio Liceu informed that the father’s displeasure was published on the networks without him looking for the educational institution beforehand.

The text also snipes the flamenguist, emphasizing that the graduation will take place in the morning and the departure will take place at 17:00. “The graduation will be at 8:30 am, according to a statement sent on the 25th and information provided at the parents’ meeting held, which, unfortunately, you did not attend.”

The school also appeals in the response letter, saying that “it is not the school’s role to agree or disagree with the reasons for the dissatisfaction that generated this situation”, but that the institution vehemently disagrees with the way the matter was handled.

“We have seen, with each passing year, children becoming emotionally frustrated adults for not knowing how to resolve their conflicts, turning to the illusory appeal mediated by social networks to achieve a media commotion when they lack the emotional preparation to deal directly with the problem and solve it. Often resorting to the use of defamatory speeches to replace the reason that does not assist them.”

The author of the complaints against the school is part of a ticket that runs for the club’s board in the next election, which made many netizens suspicious of the text’s marketing character.