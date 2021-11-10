Fertilization clinic makes a mistake and mothers give birth to children changed – International

Daphna and Alexander Cardinale gave birth to another couple’s child due to a mistake made by the clinic specializing in in vitro fertilization (photo: Reproduction/BBC)

Imagine giving birth to a child that is yours. This is what happened with two couples in the United States.

After genetic testing, one of the couples discovered that the clinic specializes in fertilization



in vitro



in Los Angeles (USA), where they underwent the procedure, he made a mistake and exchanged his fertilized eggs for those of another family. Daphna and Alexander Cardinale filed a complaint against the clinic this Monday (11/08). “We lost a whole year of our daughter’s life”, justified Daphna Cardinale in an interview with the American communication network NBC.

The couple told the newspaper that they had noticed differences since birth. The baby was born in September 2019 and they noticed that the girl had darker skin and hair than the rest of the family.

When they discovered the error, the Cardinales contacted the other couple and decided to regain custody of their biological children. American justice approved the exchange. “When the truth came out, switching children was even more painful. Losing the child you know for a child you don’t yet know is a nightmare,” Alexander told NBC.