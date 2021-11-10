Festival 11.11: AliExpress has promotions and discounts of up to 80% in 2021 | Which one to buy?

The AliExpress 11.11 Festival takes place next Thursday (11) and promises offers with up to 80% discount in several departments, in addition to free shipping. Also known as “Double Eleven”, “Single Day” or “Single Day”, the date is one of the biggest commercial events in the world, but it started in China. In 2021, the retailer’s campaign brings together more than 290,000 participating brands, including Xiaomi, GoPro, Huawei and Razer.

On the marketplace’s website and application for Android and iPhone (iOS) cell phones, it is already possible to find some promotions that were anticipated. The Alibaba Group, however, points out that the great offers will be available from November 11th, and that it will be possible to activate other discount coupons for an extra reduction in prices. Another attraction for consumers is the promise of free delivery within 15 days in Brazil.

1 of 3 Promotion 11.11 promises 80% discount, free shipping and additional coupons to reduce the value of purchases — Photo: Lucas Santos/TechTudo Promotion 11.11 promises 80% discount, free shipping and additional coupons to reduce the value of purchases — Photo: Lucas Santos/TechTudo

Operation to facilitate deliveries

Last year alone, the company’s campaign generated US$ 74.1 billion. With high expectations for 2021, a new logistics scheme has been put in place that includes the modernization of warehouses in China and the creation of automated sorting centers, allowing sellers to stock their products in advance. Another highlight to streamline the delivery process is the adoption of 80 charter flights per week to different countries.

In the Americas, Brazil is the only country where AliExpress operates with local sellers. The company also maintains several distribution centers and warehouses abroad that support special dates, such as 11.11, and intends to reinforce the inventory model to be able to deliver products faster.

2 of 3 Festival 11.11 promises free shipping to Brazil — Photo: Reproduction/AliExpress Festival 11.11 promises free shipping to Brazil — Photo: Reproduction/AliExpress

Top offers and discount coupons

AliExpress has already informed some products that will have promotional values ​​from Thursday (11). One of the highlights is the Mi TV Stick, Xiaomi’s dongle that brings Full HD resolution and can go for as little as R$ 212 during the event. Remember that Xiaomi products purchased abroad are not guaranteed in Brazil. For gamers, you can find the DeathAdder Essential mouse, by Razer, for starting at R$ 126. The headphone Life Q20, by Anker, should be seen at prices starting at R$ 309.

3 of 3 Mi TV Stick by Xiaomi is a dongle that turns TV into a smart — Photo: Paulo Alves/TechTudo Mi TV Stick by Xiaomi is a dongle that turns TV into a smart — Photo: Paulo Alves/TechTudo

To guarantee an even lower value during Festival 11.11, the TechAll offers some coupons that can be applied at the time of payment. There are codes that can already be used by all AliExpress users and others for those who have just created a new account on the marketplace.

Coupon: techtudon8 — $8 off for purchases over $20 (new users only);

— $8 off for purchases over $20 (new users only); Coupon: techtudoo5 — $5 off for purchases over $50;

— $5 off for purchases over $50; Coupon: techtudoo9 — $9 off for purchases over $99.

Some coupons from TechAll can only be used on November 11th. The options offer up to R$250 off when purchasing products. Check out the selection:

Coupon: D11tudo8 — R$50 discount for purchases over R$280;

— R$50 discount for purchases over R$280; Coupon: D11all15 — R$85 discount for purchases over R$565;

— R$85 discount for purchases over R$565; Coupon: D11all30 — R$170 discount for purchases over R$1170;

— R$170 discount for purchases over R$1170; Coupon: D11all45 — R$250 off for purchases over R$1700.

AliExpress also highlights that consumers will be able to find selections of items for as low as R$ 11.11, products for R$ 5.90 with free shipping, items with additional discounts if purchased in groups and interactive games to offer more discounts on prices . Whoever chooses to buy from Brazilian sellers can guarantee immediate shipment of goods.

With information from alibaba

