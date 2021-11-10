Find out the two options for watching the game between Corinthians and Atltico-MG this Wednesday

Corinthians visits Atlético Mineiro this Wednesday, at 7 pm, at Mineirão. The teams face off for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. The game has two transmission options for fans.

In principle, the match will be broadcast by SportTV for the entire country, except the state of Minas Gerais. The second option, which covers all fans, is for the Premiere, which works as a channel pay-per-view. The confrontation will have narration by Gustavo Villani and comments by Fábio Júnior, Ana Thaís Matos, Ricardinho and Sálvio Spinola.

In addition, fans can also follow the duel with the team from my helm. All the options below are free and take place online:

real time of my helm , which starts at 18:00h, one hour before kick-off, and counts on the pre-game and the minute-by-minute of the match;

, which starts at 18:00h, one hour before kick-off, and counts on the pre-game and the minute-by-minute of the match; transmission of YouTube, which starts at 4 pm, and features narration and post-game.

transmission of Twitch, which starts at 5pm, and has comments before, during and after the game with Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli.

So far, the team led by Sylvinho is sixth in the table, with 47 points won. Atlético-MG, in turn, has a total of 65 points and is the leader of the championship. Namely, the match is of paramount importance for Corinthians’ search for a spot in the G4.

