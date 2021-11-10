Fiocruz: covid-19 dam care for other diseases in the SUS

The forced expansion in the care of the covid-19 pandemic ended up leading to a stalemate in the care of other diseases in the country, from January 2020 to June 2021, with a decrease of 1.7 million hospitalizations, with 1.2 million hospitalizations. electives. The data was pointed out by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), in a technical note released this Tuesday (9).

“Covid-19 had the ability to collapse health systems, and one of the most evident reflections of this process is the assessment of excess mortality caused by the disease, especially in periods of higher occurrence of deaths when the system had serious problems in meeting the whole the population. The peaks of deaths observed in 2020 and 2021 coincide with the collapse and decrease in care due to non-covid-19 causes during the epidemic process”, highlighted Fiocruz specialists in the technical note.

According to the foundation, the mortality data indicate that in the periods when the highest volumes of deaths from covid-19 occurred, they coincide with the highest volumes of deaths from other causes, and also coincide with the lowest volumes of care in various systems, which suggests the collapse and damming of health problems.

“The observation of data from different information systems helps to understand the scenario of lack of assistance in health that the country faced during the covid-19 epidemic, and the huge liability of care that was repressed and we will have to face. The excess mortality indicator, which gives a more real dimension of direct and indirect deaths from the disease, highlights that in the periods where the highest volume of deaths from the disease occurred, it also seems to be the period with the highest volume of deaths from other causes”, pointed out the note.

Examples of the effects of over-targeting care in the SUS network to covid-19, to the detriment of other illnesses and treatment needs, were the drops in care for glaucoma and cataract, which are elective surgeries that are performed at the right time to prevent the disease from worsening , but without treatment it can bring indirect impacts such as blindness.

Minister

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, in an interview with journalists, commented, among other things, on the distortion caused by covid-19 in meeting the other needs of the health system, saying that the expectation is to rebalance the offer over the next year.

“There are other non-communicable chronic diseases, cardiovascular, cancer, which, in a way, were neglected during the pandemic. During 2021, care was re-established, even though Brazil had suffered a lot with the gamma variant, but the health system was better prepared. Next year, we need to attend the elective surgeries that were suspended. But it needs the budget, and the Ministry of Health has been working for that”, said Queiroga.