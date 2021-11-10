first ladies have more access than environmentalists

The Jair Bolsonaro government accredited first ladies of four states, a capital and even the wife of a minister of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) in the official delegation sent to the United Nations Climate Summit (COP 26). In addition to them, the delegation includes consultants from the private sector, lobbyists for meat exporting companies, investment funds and representatives of agribusiness and industry entities.

The world’s premier climate change conference is held in Glasgow, Scotland. Itamaraty sent the list with the names of the first ladies of Acre to the UN, Ana Paula Cameli; from the Amazon, Taiana Lima; from Pará, Daniela Barbalho; from Mato Grosso, Virginia Mendes; and from Salvador (BA), Rebeca Cardoso Reis, Besides Vilauba Moraes Vital do Rêgo, wife of Minister Vital do Rêgo, from TCU.

Accredited with the pink stripe “Parte” badge, they have wide access to meetings and spaces for negotiating climate agreements. In these places, the press and civil society, made up of environmentalists, scientists and activists from non-governmental organizations (NGOs), are left out. They began to be excluded from the official delegation by the Bolsonaro government, at COP 25 in Madrid, Spain, when the government dispatched agents from the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) in the delegation.







Before going to Glasglow, Virginia and Mauro Mendes were in Copenhagen, Denmark Photo: Reproduction Instagram / Estadão

The credential given to the first ladies identifies the representatives of the country. For this reason, diplomats who make up the Brazilian delegation say they see no sense in including people from the third sector who are not negotiators for the public power. Even envoys from the private sector, however, have now received the credential, like Marfrig, Minerva Foods, Pátria Investimentos, BSBios, ComBio Energia, Way Carbon, Raízen and Biofílica Ambipar Environment.

The number of directors of professional associations was also increased by Itamaraty, with names from the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock (CNA), Organization of Cooperatives of Brazil (OCB), Union of Sugarcane Industry -Sugar (Unica), Brazilian Association of Cotton Producers (Abrapa) and Brazilian Association of Producers and Exporters of Fruits and Derivatives (Abrafrutas). The provisional list of accredited persons was obtained by state at the UN. O Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused to relinquish it.

The participation of the first ladies is unusual, according to diplomats and former heads of Brazilian delegations. In the last two editions of the COP, for example, there were no names of spouses of Brazilian public authorities.

“They have no clear negotiating function. The delegation has to be engaged in climate issues and represent the country’s interests in the debates,” said former Environment Minister Izabella Teixeira, who headed delegations during the government, from Glasgow. Dilma Rousseff. “Perhaps it is a feature of the climatic populism that Brazil has been adopting in recent years. It is Brazil negotiating in a very innovative style”, he joked.





First Lady Virginia Mendes at the COP-26 Pavilion Photo: Reproduction Instagram / Estadão

Even at the presidential level, the presence of first ladies is scarce at COP-26. Of the 197 countries in the convention, only 12 have accredited the companions of heads of state and government. Among them, the First Ladies of Argentina, Honduras, Turkey, South Korea, Ecuador, Angola, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Panama, Malawi, Sri Lanka and Suriname will pass through Glasgow.

There is no official agenda for Brazilian first ladies. They accompanied their husbands in their commitments, attended the COP 26 pavilion and took advantage of their passage through Europe for tours and dinners.

The First Lady of Mato Grosso and the Governor Mauro Mendes enjoyed a musical performance by street performers in Glasgow at their leisure. After a meeting of the governors with Prince Charles, heir to the British crown, Virginia Mendes presented him with a handmade hammock made by women from Várzea Grande (MT). Before, the couple and the State entourage passed through Denmark. In Copenhagen, they walked along a boulevard with designer stores. All registered on social networks.





First Lady of Mato Grosso, Virginia Mendes. appears in a park in Glasgow, playing with a squirrel Photo: Reproduction Instagram / Estadão

None of the bodies questioned by the report explained what justifies the presence of the first ladies at the Climate Summit, nor the activities in which they participate or why they were accredited with the same status as the negotiators of the Brazilian delegation.

no distinction

Asked about the trip of Vital do Rêgo and his wife, Vilauba, TCU replied that the COP 26 organizers demanded, because of the covid-19 pandemic, that all Brazilian representatives and any accompanying persons be accredited as an official delegation. Thus, there was no distinction in the level of access between advisors and companions. TCU also noted that Vilauba’s expenses were covered with its own resources.

The government of Mato Grosso informed, in turn, that the first lady accompanies Mauro Mendes in the agendas of the conference itself. According to the government, it pays for food, lodging and air tickets.

The office of the mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis, said that First Lady Rebeca only attended a dinner for the group of mayors of Smart Cities (C-40), hosted by host Philip Braat, mayor of Glasgow. The meeting took place because of COP 26. According to the city hall, they did not use public money on the trip.





In the personal profile photo of the mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis, he appears between his wife, Rebeca Cardoso Reis (right), and the mayor of Glasgow, Philip Braat (left). She accompanied her husband to a dinner with the Scottish city leader Photo: Reproduction Instagram / Estadão

According to the government of Pará, Daniela Barbalho traveled to accompany Governor Helder Barbalho with expenses paid on her own, without using public resources.

Despite being on the previous list of accredited, the governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima, and the first lady, Taiana Lima, stayed in Manaus. According to the Amazon government, they will no longer participate in the conference in Scotland.

Sought out, the Acre government advisor did not clarify whether First Lady Ana Paula is in fact accompanying Governor Gladson Cameli, in Glasgow. Her name is not on the delegation that has been released by the state government. Itamaraty and the Ministry of the Environment did not respond to inquiries about the composition of the official delegation until the conclusion of this report.

O state found that, although accredited, the first lady of Acre did not travel with Governor Gladson Cameli, who has already returned from Glasgow.