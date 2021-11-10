Flamengo concludes preparation this Wednesday to face Bahia – Flamengo

PHOTO: MARCELO CORTES / FLAMEGO

Flamengo will face Bahia this Thursday (11), in a game valid for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. Therefore, Rubro-Negro will carry out the last training session aiming at this match, and Renato Gaúcho will have to rack his brain to make the team that goes to the field.

This Wednesday (10)’s activity takes place at the Vulture’s Nest Training Center, and Portaluppi has significant shortages. Everton Ribeiro, for example, will not be able to act, as he is suspended due to the expulsion in a 2-2 draw with the lantern Chapecoense.

In addition to the midfielder, Diego Alves, Filipe Luís, Arrascaeta, Kenedy and Pedro are undergoing treatment at the Medical Department and are confirmed to be embezzled. Maurício Isla, in turn, defends the Chilean team and it’s a definite absence. While Thiago Maia is in doubt, Diego Ribas and Andreas Pereira reinforce the team.

Flamengo and Bahia enter the field at 19:00 (GMT) this Thursday (11). The match will be played at Maracanã and, as said, is valid for the 31st round of the competition. Mengão is third in the table, with 54 points, while the Bahia team is in 15th place, with 36.