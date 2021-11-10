Flamengo defeats Corinthians and maintains his unbeaten record on the NBB | nbb

Corinthians came very close to breaking Flamengo’s 41-game unbeaten record. Playing on equal terms with Rubro-Negro, Timão touched the scoreboard several times in the last quarter. However, the team of coach Gustavo de Conti had a great performance from Yago. Decisive in the end, the guard led the Rio team to victory by 83 to 80 this Tuesday at the Wlamir Marques gym, in São Paulo. It was Flamengo’s sixth victory in this NBB start. Corinthians, in turn, has one triumph and three defeats.

With 27 points scored, Corinthians Fuller was the scorer of the night. Yago, who scored 20 times, was the leader in statistics at Flamengo. Other players with important participation in the game were: Miller (18 points) and Siewert (16 points) for the white side; Robinson (16 points) and Olivinha (15 points and 10 rebounds) on the red-black side.

1 of 3 Olivinha faces the Corinthians marking — Photo: Helena Petry/Flamengo Olivinha faces the Corinthians marking — Photo: Helena Petry/Flamengo

Flamengo wins 1st quarter

Corinthians came out ahead, opening 5-2. Three minutes in, Rafa Mineiro shot for three points and turned it over to 7-5. A little later, it was Robinson’s turn to hit another triple ball for Flamengo. The move motivated Rubro-Negro, who came to dominate the game and, at seven, Olivinha made it 14 to 7. Pushed by their fans, Corinthians still sought a reaction, but Flamengo won the first quarter by 21 to 17.

The second quarter started with a basket from Fuller to Timon. Less than a minute later, the same Fuller equaled 23-23 on another three-ball. Excited, Corinthians went for the turn and got a Miller basket: 25 to 23. The move made Flamengo wake up, rebalancing the match for the next few minutes.

At six, Figueredo invaded the bottle and scored 31-27 for Alvinegro, who came back to impose themselves. A minute before the break, Fuller made 38-30, complicating Flamengo’s situation in the first half. The team from Gávea still tried a new reaction, but it was too late to look for the turnaround: 40 to 35, the stage’s scoreboard.

2 of 3 Yago shined in the crimson-black victory — Photo: Helena Petry/CRF Yago shone in the crimson-black victory — Photo: Helena Petry/CRF

Flamengo turns in the 3rd quarter

Corinthians followed better at the start of the third quarter, opening 47-38 in just over three minutes. Defending well, Timon scored 51-42 at five, in a Siewert basket. A minute later, Yago dropped to 51-48 when he hit a shot for three. Flamengo continued to grow in the match even after the technical time requested by Leo Figueiró. At eight, Yago turned to 54-52. Administering the advantage, Rubro-Negro went to the fourth final, winning by three points: 58-55.

Olivinha, in a ball of three, opened the scoreboard for the last quarter. But Fuller made his team touch the score again – 61 to 60. At two minutes, Siewert equalized in 63 to 63. Flamengo responded with baskets from Yago and Mineiro. The game went back and forth for the next few minutes. At five, Miller hit a triple and scored 71-71, making the end of the match unpredictable. At nine, Yago infiltrated and scored 79-74, putting Flamengo close to victory.

Corinthians did not surrender, cutting the gap to two. With 18 seconds to go, the referee gave Gustavinho’s technical foul, and Timão was entitled to a free throw and possession of the ball. But Fuller missed the shot, and Alvinegro failed to score in the sequence. Whoever thought the game was already set was wrong. Four seconds later, Fuller cut the difference to 81-80. However, Yago was fouled in the final moments, converting both free throws. Red and black victory by 83 to 80.

3 of 3 Corinthians fought hard, but did not avoid defeat by Flamengo — Photo: Helena Petry/CRF Corinthians fought hard, but did not avoid defeat by Flamengo — Photo: Helena Petry/CRF

Corinthians: Fuller, Figueredo, Carbonari, Siewert and Miller. Entered: Pedro Nunes, Paranhos, Djalo and Dalaqua. Coach: Leo Figueiró.