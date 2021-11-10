Flamengo leaders decide on Renato Gaúcho’s future and shoot at CBF | Soccer

Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo Despite bad results, Braz guarantees Renato Gaúcho

Figures responsible for the daily life of football at Flamengo, the soccer vice Marcos Braz

and the director Bruno Spindel

they played, together, the role that was expected of President Rodolfo Landim in the club itself. They refined their discourse against refereeing errors, recognized the team’s drop in production, and kept shielding the work of coach Renato Gaúcho. The information is from journalist Diogo Dantas.

Upon arrival in Rio after the draw with Chapecoense

Braz indicated that there was no conversation about the coach’s resignation, and that he remains in office until the Libertadores final, on the 27th, against Palmeiras. After the trip, the wall of the Vulture’s Nest was spray-painted with the technician.

– If I hadn’t kept it, I’d already advertised there. If something different had happened, it is usually announced after the game – said the vice president, uncomfortable with the question.

Braz, on the other hand, tried not to make excuses about the bad phase of the team under the coach’s command.

– Flamengo didn’t do well in the game, we don’t want and don’t have the intention of passing a situation that doesn’t proceed. arbitration. Mistakes above mistakes, scary mistakes. It’s too much.

Spindel, on the other hand, focused more on criticizing the CBF, but without first acknowledging his frustration with the draw and the recent streak.

– We are frustrated, angry at the result, it was not what we expected.

According to the director, for some games Flamengo has been harmed by refereeing. Coincidentally the games in which he did not have positive results.

– Several capital errors. We do not understand why the VAR did not call in the penalty shootout, and there was a breach of protocol in the offside move, which did not exist. These are unacceptable mistakes, Flamengo has been doing a marathon of 5 games in 12 days, and it’s not the first mistake. There was a mistake against Cuiabá, against Athletico-PR. And another fact that we don’t understand is how there are three clubs playing in the championship, and in the games of the other two there are World Cup referees and in ours they experiment with a Serie B trio. The main responsible is who chooses the trio, and it causes an imbalance in the championship.

The message is for the head of arbitration at CBF, Leonardo Gaciba. Flamengo’s board of directors internally admits that there may be retaliation for their stance in the face of the latest decisions contrary to the other clubs and the CBF.

With 54 points and a game less than the leader Atlético-MG, who has 65, Fla returns to the field this Thursday, against Bahia, at Maracanã.