Flamengo outlines a plan and starts ‘operation’ to have maximum strength in the Libertadores final, reveals the newspaper

According to information from the newspaper Extra, Flamengo will leave Brasileirão in the background and prioritize the recovery of the squad for the final of Conmebol Libertadores, on November 27

Montevideo, November 27, 5 pm (GMT): this is the main objective of the Flamengo after the setbacks that reduced the chances of achieving the Brazilian championship. And according to information released by the newspaper Extra, there is an operation in progress at the club so that all holders are in full physical condition for the final of the Libertadores Conmebol.

palm trees and Flamengo face off on November 27 at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay, in the big decision of the Libertadores Conmebol of 2021. The match, which will have the ball rolling from 5 pm (GMT), will be broadcast LIVE on the screen of FOX Sports and also by ESPN on Star+.

According to the daily, the understanding is that Brasileirão will be in the background at the moment, and that the priority is to work the cast physically. This involves recovering those who are still evolving after injuries, such as Arrascaeta, Pedro and Filipe Luis.

According to the newspaper Extra, the players who are still in the medical department ‘will do a thorough job, with each stage of prolonged recovery, closely monitored by physiotherapists, physical trainers and coach Renato Gaúcho’.

Arrascaeta and Pedro at Flamengo training Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

The idea is that athletes, when fully recovered, gain minutes in national competition games to acquire game rhythm. This was done with David Luiz, who returned to play for Rubro-Negro after spending 40 days away from the pitch. After playing against the Atlético-GO, the defender was spared in front of the Chapecoense.

Planning has been carried out in a similar way with Rodrigo Caio, another name that has been facing physical problems this season.

Players who do not have physical issues of concern will be selected by the coach at Brasileirão until they reach the time to be spared, preventing further injuries in the squad.

According to a survey by the statistics portal FiveThirtyEight, Flamengo has only 7% probability of winning the third national championship. Leader of the Brasileirão, Atlético-MG already has a 90% chance of getting the cup.

According to the ‘simulating average’ carried out by the portal, Galo should be champion with 79 points, against 70 for Flamengo and 68 points for Palmeiras.