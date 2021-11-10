Flamengo takes decision at CBF after arbitration controversies in match against Chapecoense

Credit: Reproduction

Flamengo took the decision this Tuesday (9) to send a new letter to the CBF demanding measures when refereeing Brasileirão in the most recent games of the red-black championship. The information was anticipated by GE and confirmed by Torcedores.com.

Red and black leaders are angry with the Brazilian Football Confederation and understand that Flamengo is being considerably harmed in the last rounds of Brasileirão, with greater emphasis on the 2-2 draw against Chapecoense last Monday (8).

In addition, Flamengo intends to sue the Alagoas referee Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim for breaking Article 259 of the CBJD, claiming that the referee failed to observe the rules of the sport, based on the unmarked penalty on Gabriel in split with the goalkeeper Keller and marking a non-existent offside in a move where the attacker would be free against the opposing goalkeeper.

Flamengo seeks punishment from the referee of the game against Chapecoense

This article considers that the match can be challenged if it has been injured, but Flamengo will only seek punishment from the referee from Alagoas. Thus, it intends to gain greater political strength within the CBF.

On leaving the field after the game in an interview with Premiere channel, Willian Arão said that Denis da Silva was a “series B referee” and mocked those who pointed out possible favoritism to Flamengo in some arbitration decisions. Later, coach Renato Gaúcho appeared irritated at a press conference when talking about refereeing.

Flamengo will return to the field next Thursday (11), against Bahia from 19:00 in Brasília time at Maracanã, in a game valid for the closing of the 31st round of the Brasileirão.

READ TOO

Ball market: Corinthians makes decision on hiring Dentinho

Ball Market: Going out? Flamengo should receive proposals by Michael

Braz reveals if Renato Gaúcho handed over the position of coach of Flamengo

Mercado da Bola: 7 wingers without a contract that can reinforce your team

Brasileirão: Grêmio reaches almost 90% risk of relegation

Brasileirão, Women’s Libertadores and more: watch this Tuesday’s matches(9)