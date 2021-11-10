Flu has a pathetic performance and resurrects another one in Brasileirão: Grêmio 1 to 0

Talking about facing desperate teams already causes an affliction in tricolor fans. After all, it is in these games where Fluminense is supposed to win that they usually do the ugliest. And this Tuesday night didn’t bring a different script. Horrifying, Grêmio, penultimate place in the Brazilian Championship, with closed gates, with five embezzlements and coming from four defeats, found the ideal opponent. It was superior and won 1-0, at home, in the 31st round. Flu, owner of a poor performance, remains in eighth place with 42 points and sees the Libertadores classification as a distant dream.

Marcao bet on a different formation. He sent the team to the field in a 4-4-2, with Cazares in creation and Fred barred (Luiz Henrique and John Kennedy in front). The match, however, has already started with a scare. Even before the hand of the clock made the first turn, Nino barely hit a ball and Elias Manoel took the opportunity to hit a bomb on the crossbar.

The tricolor coach’s strategy of populating the midfield, promising on paper, worked little in practice. That’s because the Flu was little with the ball. When I had it, I even saw Cazares really trying to organize and give options to the tables. The team only managed to threaten in medium/long distance kicks with Luiz Henrique and John Kennedy. In both, goalkeeper Breno caught.

Desperate in the penultimate position, Grêmio was the one looking for the most. Despite lacking, he took the reins and cornered Fluminense. Real danger, in addition to the ball on the crossbar within seconds of the match, it only arrived once more with Elias kicking again for Marcos Felipe to defend.

The second half came and Flu gave the impression that it would improve. He even scored with Caio Paulista, but Marlon, author of the cross, received it offside. John Kennedy forced Breno to make a good defense. However, the ability to resurrect the deceased spoke louder. In a cross by Daniel Sarará, Diego Souza got ahead of Nino and headed without a chance for Marcos Felipe

Back on the scoreboard, Marcao tried to change the team wholesale. He sent Fred and Arias first (in place of André and Cazares, respectively) and then Hernández and Samuel Xavier (for the departures of JK and Calegari). However, nothing productive happened and Tricolor, with a pathetic performance (which has become the custom), raised one of the worst teams in Brasileirão. And look, this time there wasn’t even a crowd to deservedly shout “team without shame” for them to piss off and complain that they don’t play together, huh…

And if, in the face of terrible opponents like Grêmio, Fluminense can already be ashamed, imagine against Palmeiras, on a high, on Sunday, at Maracanã? Worrisome…

Fluminense played with: Marcos Felipe, Calegari (Samuel Xavier, 35′ of the 2nd T), Nino, David Braz and Marlon; André (Fred, 23′ of 2Q), Martinelli, Yago and Cazares (Jhon Arias, 23′ of 2Q); Luiz Henrique (Caio Paulista, 31st of the 1st T) and John Kennedy (Abel Hernández, 35th of the 2nd T).