Fluminense reinvents itself and goes from the fight against relegation to the fight with favorites in the volleyball Superliga | volleyball

Fluminense narrowly missed out on the volleyball elite in the 2021/2022 edition of the women’s volleyball Superliga. Last season, the team went through suffocation and only saved itself from the fall in the last round, after a sprint in the decisive straight. However, the hard times seem to be behind us. With a renewed cast, the team started the season well, facing the title candidates on an equal footing. In addition to winning one of Carioca’s final games against Sesc-Flamengo, he also played very tough games against two other favorites at the start of the Superliga: 3-2 defeats to Minas and Osasco. Tricolor, by the way, is the only team to win sets from the current national champion so far.

Players celebrate victory in third set against Minas — Photo: MAILSON SANTANA/FLUMINENSE FC

The good performances for a newly formed team have excited the crowd. This Tuesday, there was great demand to watch the game. As the Laranjeiras gymnasium does not hold many people and the club still limits occupation due to the protocols against the covid, several were the tricolors who were there, but could not attend. Whoever was in the stands supported the whole time and even applauded the team at the end of the game.

– I think we have to believe until the end. There was a reformulation in the team and that’s what we want: to face everyone on an equal footing. I think that after Carioca and after playing a tough game against the big teams, against the last Superliga champion, people are seeing that they have to play better, be more attentive against us – said Lara.

Changes to the Flu started last year. Guilherme Schmitz was hired to replace Hylmer Dias. It was with Guilherme that the team got the final run. The club also started to give more support to the girls.

– Wow, a lot has changed. On-court, off-court. The structure is very good, better than last year. Even from the board. Our minds also changed. The shape of our placements during training. Changed the charge too. Guilherme charges more – reveals Mayara, the only remaining holder on the team.

For this season, Fluminense made specific signings for each position. I brought Bruninha to be the setter and leader of the team. He repatriated Lara and Bruna Moraes, two players with great identification with the crowd. He hired Gabi Cândido, a young man with successful spells in the national team and identified as a promising player. And even hit with Lays, one of the highlights of the last season. A mix that is exciting the players.

– Of course we think we can go far. We’re playing great matches, giving everything we can in order to have a conquest in the end – guarantees Mayara.