Formula 1: Check the roads in SP that will be closed from Friday (12)

The city of São Paulo will have closed roads from Friday (12) to receive the Formula 1 Grand Prix. The streets affected by the event will be closed during preparatory training on Friday and Saturday (13) and on Sunday ( 14), race day.

The operation, which begins at 9 am on Friday, will allow 70 thousand people access to the Interlagos Autodrome, with the majority being concentrated on Sunday (11/14), with the busiest on Sunday.

For those who live in the region, the City Hall announced that it will not be necessary to have accreditation or authorization to access the restricted area, just present proof of residence from 2021 if requested.

locks on friday

On Friday, the stretch between Avenida Senador Teotônio Vilela and Avenida do Jangadeiro will be blocked from 9 am, with release after the end of activities at the racecourse and departure of the entire public.

Saturday and Sunday – blockages from 12:30 am:

Avenida Senador Teotônio Vilela between Avenida do Jangadeiro and Avenida Interlagos

Interlagos Avenue between Moscow Square and Rio Bonito Avenue in the B/C direction (until 6:00 am)

Avenida do Jangadeiro in its entirety towards Avenida Interlagos

Saturday and Sunday – blockages from 6 am:

Rua Plínio Schmidt, between R. João B. Cataldo and Av. Feliciano Correia;

Avenida Feliciano Correia, between Rua Djalma Pessolato and Avenida Jacinto Júlio towards Estação Autódromo

Avenida Jacinto Júlio, between Rua Manuel de Teffé and Avenida do Jangadeiro towards Avenida Interlagos

Rubens Montanaro de Borba Avenue between Angelina Regoline Street and Jangadeiro Avenue

Praça Automóvel Clube Paulista;=

Avenida do Rio Bonito between Avenida Antônio Barbosa da S. Sandoval and Avenida Interlagos

Enzo Ferrari Square;

Rua Professor José Ferraz de Arruda Jr

Rua José Galdino da Silva;

Wallace Alves de Siqueira Square.

Saturday and Sunday – blockages from 10 am

Avenida Interlagos in B/C direction between João Ludovice street and Moscow square

Blockings from 2 pm on Sunday and end approximately at 6:30 pm

Interlagos Avenue between Moscow Square and Antonio Barbosa S. Sandoval Avenue – towards the neighborhood/downtown

Jacinto Júlio Avenue – towards the neighborhood/downtown

Feliciano Correa – downtown/neighbourhood from R. Pedro Santalucia

Also on Sunday, for Operation Exit, a reversible lane will be activated towards the Center over the Jurubatuba Bridge.

Alternatives

Vehicles coming from Senador Teotônio Vilela Avenue, destined for the Center, may use:

Avenida Atlantica and Ponte do Socorro

Avenida Presidente João Goulart, Avenida Lourenço Cabreira, Avenida Matias Beck, Avenida Gregório Bezerra, Avenida Jair Ribeiro da Silva, Vitorino Goulart da Silva bridge.

Aurélia Lopes Takano Avenue, Pedro Roschel Gottzfritz Street, João Beiçola da Silva Square, Lourenço Cabreira Avenue, Matias Beck Avenue, Gregório Bezerra Avenue, Jair Ribeiro da Silva Avenue and Vitorino Goulart da Silva Bridge.

Vehicles coming from the Center, destined for Avenida Senador Teotônio Vilela, may use:

Ponte do Socorro and Avenida Atlântica.

Vitorino Goulart da Silva Bridge, Jair Ribeiro da Silva Avenue, Gregório Bezerra Avenue, Matias Beck Avenue, Lourenço Cabreira Avenue, Presidente João Goulart Avenue.

Vitorino Goulart da Silva Bridge, Jair Ribeiro da Silva Avenue, Gregório Bezerra Avenue, Matias Beck Avenue, Lourenço Cabreira Avenue, João Beiçola da Silva Square, Pedro Roschel Gottzfritz Street, Aurélia Lopes Takano Avenue.