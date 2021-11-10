Fortaleza x São Paulo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

Fortaleza is coming off a defeat by Corinthians and wants to surprise São Paulo at home. The Lion has 48 points added and still dreams of a place at Libertadores, which would be unprecedented for the club. The team has important returns for the duel, but still suffers from embezzlement.

With irregular performance, São Paulo is trying to recover from the defeat suffered last Sunday, when it was surpassed by Bahia, in Salvador, by 1-0. is still a goal in Morumbi.

Streaming: TV Globo with narration by Cléber Machado and comments by Casagrande, Roque Jr. and Salvio Spinola; Premiere with narration by Natália Lara and comments by Carlos Eduardo Lino and Sérgio Xavier.

Fortaleza – Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

The coach Juan Vojvoda will not have the presence of Crispim, Pikachu and David, too important for the Lion of Pici. Players are in the club’s DM. On the other hand, Titi, Jussa and Éderson are back after being suspended.

Embezzlement: Crispim, Pikachu and David (DM); Felipe (suspended).

likely lineup: Boeck; Tinga, Benevenuto, Titi; Edinho, Ronald, Éderson, Lucas Lima, Bruno Melo; Robson and Romarinho.

hanging: Torres, Felipe Alves, Ronald, Lucas Lima, Vargas, Robson.

São Paulo – Technician: Rogério Ceni

Coach Rogério Ceni must change the team’s tactical scheme against Fortaleza. Without Arboleda and Rigoni, it is likely that the coach will give up the line of three defenders for a system with four defenders, with Miranda and Léo at the center. Thus, a vacancy would be opened in the middle, with Rodrigo Nestor and Benítez fighting for a place. Up front, Luciano must win Calleri’s company.

Embezzlement: Arboleda (summoned by the Ecuador national team), Rigoni (suspended), Luan (injury to the left thigh), Galeano (surgery on the right ankle) and William (arthroscopy on the right knee).

Hanging: Arboleda, Welington, Rodrigo Nestor, Luan, Gabriel Sara, Liziero, Luciano, Marquinhos, Gabriel.

