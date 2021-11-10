Fortnite: Travis Scott’s emote removed after festival deaths

THE Epic Games removed the rapper’s “Out West” emote travis scott from the Fortnite Item Store last Monday (7th). The decision came after Scott’s Astroworld festival staged eight deaths and hundreds of injuries in the crowd over the weekend.

Although Epic didn’t say the item’s removal was due to the accident, fans quickly noticed the movement when the store’s Daily section disappeared. Yesterday (08) the section reappeared when there was a change in items, at 9 pm.

It’s known that the “Daily” section of the Item Shop has been disabled. This is intentional and the “Daily” section will return with the next Item Shop refresh. pic.twitter.com/rc6Kqh7qoW — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 8, 2021

There is still no information on whether Epic intends to remove Travis Scott’s skin from the game. The rapper, in turn, spoke on social media after the tragedy to pay condolences to the victims’ families and offer help in the investigations by local authorities.

