Forza Horizon 5 is the biggest release in Xbox history

Optimization and Game Pass are part of this success

Even before it was released to everyone, Forza Horizon 5 was already a success with almost 1 million players. Now available to everyone, the game breaks records and becomes the Xbox Game Studios best launch IP. According to Phil Spencer, Xbox CEO, Forza Horizon 5 is being played by over 4.5 million players.

“We’ve invested in Xbox for years so more people can play. With more than 4.5 million gamers across PC, cloud and console, Forza Horizon 5 shows that promise coming to life. Xbox Games Studio’s biggest game release day , with current peak three times greater than Forza Horizon 4. Thanks, players, and congratulations to Playground Studios,” Spencer said in his tweet.

There’s no denying that one of the biggest factors for this success is the ease of access to the game that is available on the Xbox Game Pass. While almost the first million players had access first by buying the best version of the game (which costs only BRL 400), the other millions came as soon as the game was made available.



Even though the Game Pass service costs much less than the full game, there are still around 50,000 people playing Forza Horizon now on Steam, with maximum peak of 70 thousand so far. It is not new that many do not go with the Xbox ecosystem on the PC and sometimes there are differences in performance in games available on both platforms.

Optimization is another factor that brings many players to Forza Horizon 5. As before, the game is well optimized. Xbox One Base Can Hold [email protected] FPS with good graphic quality. On the PC, Cassiano showed live yesterday that a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 570 can achieve over 60 frames in FullHD with high quality. All this facility attracts more players.

As with Forza Horizon 4, the fifth title should be in evidence for a long time always receiving news. A differential comparing the last two games is that FH5 brings a variety of scenery far more interesting than the English countryside. We have to be honest, it was monotonous compared to Mexico.

Via: WCCFtech