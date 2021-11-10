Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Game Studios’ Biggest Release Ever • Eurogamer.pt

Forza Horizon 5 has arrived to set Xbox records.

According to Phil Spencer, leader of the Xbox division, Playground Games’ new game became the biggest release in Xbox Game Studios history, recording a record number of players at launch.

After early access, Forza Horizon 5 became available to all players, including Xbox Game Pass subscribers, allowing it to register 3x more players simultaneously than the previous game.

Spencer says that more than 4.5 million people have played on PC, cloud and consoles, which values ​​Xbox’s efforts to make more people able to play its games on as many devices as possible.

We’ve invested for years in Xbox so more people can play. With 4.5+ million players so far across PC, cloud & console, Forza Horizon 5 shows that promise coming to life. Largest launch day for XGS game, peak concurrent 3x FH4 high. Thank you players & congratulations to @WeArePlayground — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 10, 2021