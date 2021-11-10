Found in Israel millennium ring that would be used to prevent hangovers

A gold ring at least 1,300 years old was discovered by archaeologists from the IAA (Israel Antiquities Authority) during a huge excavation in the Yavne region. Scholars have also found a new production site for wines from the Byzantine period, the largest known to date. The findings were released a week ago by the Israeli MFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs).

The 5.11 gram jewelry, made mainly of silica, has a semi-precious purple stone, which experts believe is an amethyst, with the possibility of using it to prevent a hangover. “Amethysts are mentioned in the Bible as one of the 12 precious stones used by the high priest […]. Many virtues were associated with this gem, including the prevention of the side effect of drinking, the hangover”, explains Amir Golani, from the IAA, in a statement.

The accessory, which could be used by men and women, attributed social status to the owner, indicating wealth. However, as it was found about 150 meters from the old winery, it is not possible to know who its owner was. As well as there are doubts about the purpose of its use.

“Did the person wearing the ring want to avoid intoxication from drinking too much wine? We’ll probably never know,” says Elie Haddad, director of the excavation. “The ring was found just 150 meters from the remains of a long warehouse used to store wine containers.”

Researchers are now working to date the ring. They believe it to be from the late Byzantine period (which in the region of Israel lasted from the 3rd to the 7th century). However, they emphasize that, due to the beauty and prestige it conferred, it is possible that the ring was passed on from generation to generation over these centuries, until it was “lost”.

“Gold rings inlaid with amethyst stone are known to the Roman world and it is possible that the find belongs to the elites who lived in the city as far back as the 3rd century AD,” completes the IAA statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel.