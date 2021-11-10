Gabigol, Neymar and clubs come together to support Bruninho, a young Santos fan

This Tuesday (9), a story mobilized players, clubs and Brazilian football. It all started when young Bruninho, a Santos fan aged just 9, asked for the shirt of goalkeeper Jailson, from Palmeiras, of whom he is a big fan, after the final whistle of Verdão’s 2-0 victory over Peixe, in Vila Belmiro, in last Sunday (7).

After the Palmeirense delivered the shirt to the child, some Santos players in the stands revolted with the attitude and turned to violence. Bruninho’s father was even attacked by alvinegros in Vila Belmiro. This Tuesday (9), the young man apologized on his Instagram (@bruninho_oficial_b7) for having asked the athlete from Palmeira for the shirt.

See the video:

After the video went viral, several athletes came out in support of Bruninho and stated that the boy had no reason to apologize, as he did nothing wrong. Gabigol was one of the first to speak out and promised the young man a Flamengo shirt. Santos promised to take the boy from the cabin to the next game in Vila. Neymar was another who supported Bruninho:

You are giant, boy. (…) He is a child who is a fan of his rival. What’s the problem with that?”, said Neymar.

See some manifestations: