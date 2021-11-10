Gabigol, Neymar and clubs come together to support Bruninho, a young Santos fan

This Tuesday (9), a story mobilized players, clubs and Brazilian football. It all started when young Bruninho, a Santos fan aged just 9, asked for the shirt of goalkeeper Jailson, from Palmeiras, of whom he is a big fan, after the final whistle of Verdão’s 2-0 victory over Peixe, in Vila Belmiro, in last Sunday (7).
After the Palmeirense delivered the shirt to the child, some Santos players in the stands revolted with the attitude and turned to violence. Bruninho’s father was even attacked by alvinegros in Vila Belmiro. This Tuesday (9), the young man apologized on his Instagram (@bruninho_oficial_b7) for having asked the athlete from Palmeira for the shirt.
After the video went viral, several athletes came out in support of Bruninho and stated that the boy had no reason to apologize, as he did nothing wrong. Gabigol was one of the first to speak out and promised the young man a Flamengo shirt. Santos promised to take the boy from the cabin to the next game in Vila. Neymar was another who supported Bruninho:
You are giant, boy. (…) He is a child who is a fan of his rival. What’s the problem with that?”, said Neymar.
We’re together, Bruno! You are an example of love for football. We are happy to see your joy with the Armor that Muriel won! O @Santos FC is very lucky to have you in the crowd. A lot of strength and Tricolor Greetings! pic.twitter.com/hR34PszS2Z
Santos FC has already contacted Moises, Bruno do Nascimento’s father, to minimize the impact of the inconvenience caused by a few excited fans at the end of the game against Palmeiras. pic.twitter.com/avBZIOs6Hq
