Galaxy S22: Rumor points out which regions will be modeled with Exynos or Snapdragon

Once again Samsung’s new tops of the line are the target of rumors and leaks. In recent days, a lot of information about the supposed Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra has been revealed, giving us hints of what to expect from future smartphones.

Now, the supposed details as to the models and which region will receive one or the other processor have been revealed. It is expected that the three Galaxy S22 will be offered with two platform options, which are the Snapdragon 898, developed by Qualcomm, and the Exynos 2200, from Samsung itself. The latter is the result of a partnership with AMD and should feature a Radeon graphics card developed with mRDNA microarchitecture, bringing technologies such as Ray Tracing to cell phones.

S22 Series AP by regions

x=1,6,8 for the base, plus, ultra respectively America: SM-S90xU << SD898

Korea: SM-S90xN << E2200

Asia & Africa: SM-S90xE << SD898

Other specific areas (w/ exclusive contracts): SM-S90xB << SD898 (limited E2200) Sourcehttps://t.co/0okRHNvo5C — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) November 9, 2021

Apparently, the American model will have a “U” ending and must have the Snapdragon 898 processor. The same chipset must be used in the Asian and African model, which will have an identification with an “E” ending.

The Galaxy S22 that will be sold in the brand’s homeland, South Korea, will have an “N” ending and will feature the Exynos 2200 chip. specific may have the Exynos 2200, such as countries in Europe.

What to expect from the Galaxy S22 lineup?

In addition to the aforementioned in terms of hardware, the devices should present small changes in cameras, screen and battery, with greater emphasis on the fast charging of the Plus variant. The Galaxy S22 Ultra should be the big star of the line, now with support for S Pen inherited from the Note line with dedicated slot, new squarer design, latest generation 108 MP camera and faster recharge.

Samsung has not yet confirmed any date for the unveiling of new products, but rumors say that the Galaxy S22 series could be released on February 18 of next year.

Source: twitter, Naver