Galo, Flamengo and Palmeiras have dates and times for the final games of the Brazilian set by CBF – Rádio Itatiaia

Atlético, Flamengo and Palmeiras, the main competitors for the Brazilian title this year, already know the dates that will play the last four rounds of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. (9), every day of the games in the final straight of the Brasileirão.

ATHLETIC

Galo will play against Palmeiras, on November 23, at 7:00 pm, in São Paulo, then against Fluminense, at Mineirão, on November 28, at 4:00 pm, followed by Red Bull Bragantino, on December 5th, at 4pm, also at Mineirão, and closes the competition against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, on December 9, at 4pm. The match against Bahia, valid for the 32nd round, will be played on December 2nd, at 7pm, in Salvador.

FLAMENGO

Flamengo will host Ceará, on November 30 at Maracanã, face Sport on December 3, at 19:00, at Arena Pernambuco, then face Santos, at Maracanã, on December 6, at 20:00, and close the Brazilian Nationals against Atlético Goianiense, in Goiás, on December 9, at 9:30 pm.

PALM TREES

Palmeiras host Atlético on November 23, at 7 pm, then face Cuiabá, November 30, at 10 pm, at Arena Pantanal, then face Atlhético Paranaense, in Curitiba, on December 6, at 7 pm, and Brasileirão ends against Ceará, in São Paulo, on November 9, at 9:30 pm.

Atlético Games – Final straight for Brasileirão:

33rd round: Athletico PR x Atlético – 11/16 (Thursday), at 6:30 pm, Arena da Baixada.

34th round: Atlético x Juventude, on 11/20 (Saturday), at 7 pm, Mineirão

35th round: Palmeiras x Atlético – 11/23 (Thursday), at 7 pm, Allianz Parque.

36th round: Atlético x Fluminense – 11/28 (Sunday), at 4 pm, Mineirão

32nd round: Bahia x Atlético – 12/2 (Thursday), at 7 pm, Arena Fonte Nova.

37th round: Atlético x Bragantino – 12/5 (Sunday), at 4 pm, Mineirão

38th round: Grêmio x Atlético – 12/9 (Thursday), at 9:30 pm, Arena do Grêmio

Flamengo Games – Final straight of Brasileirão:

31st round: Flamengo x Bahia – 11/11 (Thursday), at 7pm, Maracanã.

32nd round: São Paulo x Flamengo – 12/14 (Sunday), at 4 pm, Morumbi.

33rd round: Flamengo x Corinthians, 11/17(4th), at 9:30 pm, Maracanã.

34th round: Internacional x Flamengo, on 11/20 (Saturday), at 9.30 pm, Beira-Rio.

36th round: Flamengo x Ceará – 11/30 (Sunday), at 8 pm, Maracanã.

35th round: Sport x Flamengo – 03/12 (Thursday), at 20h, Arena Pernambuco.

37th round: Flamengo x Santos – 12/6 (Monday), at 8 pm, Maracanã.

38th round: Atlético-GO x Flamengo – 12/9 (Wednesday), at 9.30 pm, Antônio Accioly.

Jogos do Palmeiras – Brasileirão’s final stretch:

32nd round: Fluminense x Palmeiras – 11/14 (Sunday), at 4 pm, Maracanã.

33rd round: Palmeiras x São Paulo – 12/17 (4th), at 20:30, Allianz Parque.

34th round: Fortaleza x Palmeiras, on 11/20 (Saturday), at 7pm, Castelão.

35th round: Palmeiras x Atlético-MG – 11/23 (Thursday), at 7 pm, Allianz Parque.

36th round: Cuiabá x Palmeiras – 11/30 (Thursday), at 10 pm, Arena Pantanal.

37th round: Athletic-PR x Palmeiras – 12/6 (Monday), at 7 pm, Arena da Baixada.

38th round: Palmeiras x Ceará – 12/9 (Wednesday), at 9.30 pm, Allianz Parque.

