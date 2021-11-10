Garibaldo, from Sesame Street, becomes the target of controversy after saying he was vaccinated against Covid

The character Garibaldo, the yellow bird of the program “Vila Sesame”, became the target of a controversy in the United States after posting on Saturday (6), stating that he was vaccinated against Covid-19.

“I received the Covid-19 vaccine today! My wing is a little sore, but it will leave my body extra protected to leave me, and leave others, healthy”, wrote the character on social networks.

I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy. Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea! — Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021

The publication ended up angering some Republicans who are against the immunization of children in the country. Senator Ted Cruz, of Texas, classified the publication as advertising for 5-year-olds. Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers wrote that Garibaldo was a communist for supporting vaccination.

The Vila Sésamo program debuted in 1972 and Garibaldo is forever 6 years old. Recently, the FDA (US regulatory agency) approved the use of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for children over 5 years of age. Therefore, the character would be eligible to receive the immunizing agent.

After the repercussions among anti-vaccination groups, netizens remembered that Garibaldo was already the protagonist of a federal campaign in the USA, in 1972, during the administration of Republican President Richard Nixon, to encourage the vaccination of students.

The current US President, Joe Biden, also made a point of commenting on the post and praised Garibaldo, saying that when he gets vaccinated, he makes the whole village safe.

good on ya, @BigBird. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 8, 2021

