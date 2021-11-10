Gasoline price difference reaches 40% in the same state – News

The simple act of traveling a few more kilometers when refueling the car can result in significant relief to drivers’ pockets. For those who prefer gasoline, the difference in the amount charged per liter is close to 40% within the same state, according to data collected weekly by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels).

The biggest divergences, which exceed BRL 2 per liter, were found in São Paulo (from BRL 5.297 to BRL 7.399) and in Rio Grande do Sul (from BRL 5.769 to BRL 7.999) and are equivalent to 39.7 % and 38.7% variation, respectively.

In the state of São Paulo, the lowest price charged per liter of gasoline is found in the municipality of Atibaia and the highest, in four gas stations in the city of São Paulo, three of them in Santa Cecília and one in Vilia Prudente.

In the extreme south of Brazil, the highest price charged for a liter of gasoline was found at two stations of the same brand located in the city of Bagé, responsible for the most expensive fuel in Brazil. The lowest price in the state, in turn, was found in Gravataí.

Given the differences, the act of stopping to fill a 50 liter tank, equivalent to a Hyundai HB20, between the cheapest and the most expensive gas station exceeds R$ 100 in the two states responsible for the biggest differences.

On the other hand, the smallest differences in price per liter of gasoline were found in Roraima (from BRL 6.24 to BRL 6.39), Rio Grande do Norte (from BRL 6.989 to BRL 7.299) and Piauí (from BRL 6.99 to BRL 7,299).

In the collections carried out between the 31st of October and the 6th of November, the ANP signals that the average amount charged for gasoline at service stations in Brazil rose by 2.26% and figured at R$ 6.710. The difference between the most expensive and the cheapest liter exceeds 50%, between R$ 5,297 and R$ 7,999.

Other fuels

The alarming price difference within the same state is not restricted to gasoline and also affects other fuels, according to data disclosed by the regulatory agency.

In the case of ethanol, a possible substitute for gasoline for flex vehicle owners, the greatest divergences are also found in Rio Grande do Sul (63.9%) and São Paulo (51.2%).

The price charged for a liter of biofuel, however, has its highest value in the state located in the extreme south of the country, at R$7,899. The value of ethanol at stations located in Pará (R$7,599), Rio de Janeiro (R$7,499) and Minas Gerais (R$7,169) also exceeds the R$7 mark.

In the case of diesel, the biggest difference, of 45.4% or R$ 1.95 per liter, is verified in the state of São Paulo, which sells a liter of fuel for values ​​between R$ 4.299 and R$ 6,249. Santa Catarina appears next, with a price variation of 27.5%.

