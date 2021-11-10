Gazprom starts pumping gas to 5 underground reservoirs in Europe

https://br.sputniknews.com/20211109/gazprom-comeca-a-bombear-gas-para-5-reservatorios-subterraneos-na-europa-18886824.html

After the long and cold winter of 2020-2021 in the Northern Hemisphere, the underground deposits, both in Russia and in Europe, were left empty, making their refueling a priority for the company. However, this Monday (8), Gazprom increased pumping through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which links Russia with Germany and Austria through Belarus, Poland and Ukraine, as part of the European tank supply plan. In total, pumping through the Ukrainian and Polish routes could increase in this Tuesday (9) at 30 million cubic meters, compared to November 8, underlined the consortium. Last month, Gazprom made up for the shortage of US gas in Europe, thus helping to “create a more stable in Europe,” Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Oct. 27. For her part, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced last month that Russia is fulfilling its gas transit contracts. asked whether the European Union would have placed orders in the necessary volume.

