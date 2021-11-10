General Electric (GE) Announces Split into Three Companies | Business

The American conglomerate General Electric (GE) announced this Tuesday (9) that it will separate its activities into three different companies, all present on the Stock Exchange and specializing in aviation, healthcare and energy.

On Wall Street, GE stock was trading up nearly 11% in electronic trading before the opening.

“With the creation of three leading international companies, each can benefit from greater specialization, a well-adapted redirection of resources and a strategic flexibility that enables long-term growth and value for consumers, investors and employees,” said Lawrence Culp, GE CEO, quoted in a statement.

GE announced that it intends to separate the conglomerate’s activities as follows:

create in early 2023 a new unit from its health division, in which it must maintain a 19.9% ​​stake

Regroup activities related to renewable energy and wind and gas turbines in a single company from the beginning of 2024

After the changes, the name “General Electric” will be retained for a third company, specialized in the aeronautical sector.

Created at the end of the 19th century by Thomas Edison, GE is one of the symbol groups of American industry, with a presence in various sectors, from transportation to finance, passing through the media and computing.

Hardly affected by the 2008 crisis, the conglomerate faced a restructuring process and a huge debt in recent years.

In 2018, it came out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a benchmark on Wall Street, which it was part of for 111 years.